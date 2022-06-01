Get your spatulas, blenders, and knives ready because Iron Chef is on the hunt for an “Iron Legend,” and it’s going to get dicey.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is coming to Netflix later this month, and the culinary competition is heating things up, unlike anything the kitchen has seen before. The chefs are in it to win it — cooking with confidence, heart, and a pinch of sarcasm as they size up the competition.

A press release from Netflix shares the following press release:

“The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever ‘Iron Legend.'”

Iron Chef is pushing the limits with this new series that will undeniably make you want to spruce up your own cooking style as you watch the culinary greats fight for the title of Iron Legend and do so with skill levels audiences have never seen before. They’re pushing themselves — and each other — to be the best.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend hits Netflix on June 15.