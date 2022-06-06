If Dark‘s twisted modern world narrative wasn’t exactly your cup of tea because you savor that extra bit of immersion period dramas have to offer, then 1899 will take you in for one heck of a memorable ride in the Edwardian era.

Developed by the creators behind Netflix’s Dark, this new series is set in the year 1899 and supposedly takes viewers on another mind-bending run. The story centers around the Kerberos, a steamship carrying a group of immigrants from London to New York City. Adrift in the endless Pacific, things take a nightmarish turn when the Kerberos encounters another stranded ship in the middle of the ocean, the secrets of which change the lives of the Kerberos passengers forever.

1899 stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Anton Lesser, and Rosalie Craig, in a story developed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

The creative duo is embarking on this new story right off their work on Dark, which came to a conclusive end on June 27, 2020. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are known for their bold storytelling approach that doesn’t give anything more than breadcrumbs for viewers to follow, each in turn serving as a piece that completes the overarching puzzle. While that style worked wonders for Dark, many of its fans would probably be hard-pressed to tell you, in chronological order, what really happened in the German science-fiction thriller.

By the looks of it, 1899 will tone down on the complexity of following several timelines, but the mystery-horror nature of the narrative might still have you walking around in circles trying to predict what happens next.

1899 will release sometime in Q3-Q4 2022.