Watch: New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer promises thunder and god-butchering

New footage has been released by Marvel for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the release date gets closer.

Titled “speech”, it cuts between Thor giving a rousing speech to his comrades, alongside death, destruction, and mayhem across the nine realms. New shots of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korg, and Christian Bale’s villain Gorr are showcased in the one minute trailer.

Several shots on Earth will mean the series returns to terrestrial land for the first time since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

Hype is building around Bale’s villainous role in the film with talk of him being one of the best Marvel villains to date. After previously playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, there’s plenty of curiosity to see Bale play a villain again. Here’s hoping Gorr talks about Huey Lewis and the News a la American Psycho.

Taika Waititi has returned to direct Love and Thunder, following his success helming 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The director will continue to play the lovable rock-form hero Korg, as the cast also welcomes back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Expectations will be high for box office returns, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness losing the top spot for 2022 to Top Gun: Maverick. The previous entry in the Thor series grossed $850 million in 2017, so Love and Thunder will be aiming to be the first to hit $1 billion.

Thor: Love and Thunder will land in cinemas July 6, with the much-anticipated fourquel the first major summer release for Marvel.