Thor: Love and Thunder is right around the corner and as the press for the film ramps up the stars have begun sharing tales from the set. One thing consistent through many accounts is that Christain Bale bought one hell of a performance to the film’s villain Gorr.

In the Spring 2022 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine, as reported by The Direct, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson shared their thoughts on Bale’s performance which is being teased as “brilliant” and “terrifying”.

Hemsworth noted how Bale’s arrival could make even the most light-hearted scene something intense.

“The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy, and fun – then he’d walk on set, and we’d all look at each other and say ‘Oh, my God! This is really intense. This is really scary.’”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Thompson explained how Bale had masterfully achieved the goal of being both scary but also working in the greater context of a Thor film.

“(Bale) toed this really great line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colorful, snappy, irreverent world.

Despite the intense aura during scenes, Hemsworth shared how Bale would surprise the rest of the crew, switching into a totally normal persona between takes, reminiscing about what he did over the weekend of how the surf is.

We’ve heard a lot of praise around Bale’s Gorr since he first appeared in the trailer for the movie, but fans won’t get their chance to see how accurate these accounts prove to be until the movie drops.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 10.