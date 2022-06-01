Disney Plus shares the news that a heart-warming coming-of-age musical is hitting the streaming platform this month to honor Pride Month. Trevor: The Musical will bring friends and families together as they watch Trevor follow the twists and turns of adolescence and courageously embrace who he really is.

A young Trevor is pushed around at school for being different, and he soon realizes that he’s the only one who can pave the way to true happiness, despite bumps in the road. Middle school is hard, but Trevor will make the most of it.

A press release from Disney describes Trevor: The Musical as follows:

“Trevor: The Musical is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production, which follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor: The Musical is about living your best life with lots of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.”

Trevor: The Musical is inspired by a short film titled Trevor, which helped create the space for The Trevor Project — providing life-saving information and support to LGBTQIA+ youth in times of need, distress, and self-discovery.

Disney Plus has added several Pride Month additions to the streaming platform this month, and you certainly won’t want to miss Trevor: The Musical.