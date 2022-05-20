The promotional campaign for Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi is well and truly underway, with the legendary Jedi making his long-awaited return to our screens in just seven days when the first two episodes of the hotly-anticipated series arrive, and there’s a lot of people that have already cleared their schedules to ensure the first thing they do that day is become reacquainted with Ewan McGregor’s title hero.

It’s been a long time coming, with the advent of the streaming age of Star Wars serving as the catalyst to bring the actor back into the fold, something that seemed impossible for the longest time, especially when any plans for a standalone anthology outing went up in smoke after Solo effectively killed the one-and-done experiment forever.

Despite having the weight of the Star Wars, Disney, and Lucasfilm machines behind it, though, an exclusive and extended clip from Obi-Wan Kenobi made its debut under much more unassuming circumstances; British daytime television. McGregor and co-star Hayden Christensen were guests on Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled talk show, where the footage was unveiled.

It offers a greater insight into the conversation between the exiled master and Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen, who’d already become an instant meme in the aftermath of the first trailer thanks to Joel Edgerton’s sassy disposition. There’s plenty more to come, of that we can be sure, but any new Kenobi content is destined to be devoured by the masses as soon as it lands online, with the one-week countdown to the two-episode premiere closing in fast.