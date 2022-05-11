Watch: Sony releases deleted scene from ‘Uncharted’

Sony released a deleted scene from the blockbuster hit Uncharted, and it highlights the snarky relationship between Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Victor Sullivan. The clip also gives audiences a moment to appreciate a newly-learned skill of Holland’s.

Nathan Drake is a young man who has spent his whole life trying to make ends meet and has found his place in the bartending realm. Holland did something extraordinary to dedicate additional research to his character in preparation for the role.

He went to bartending school and worked as a bartender to really flesh out Drake’s skills. In an interview on Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Holland shared more about the experience.

“For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set piece in the movie.”

Unfortunately, people soon found out that Holland worked at the bar and would go to try to find him, and he had to give up the gig — but it’s a skill he plans to carry with him into the future.

You can still see the hilarious action movie in select theaters, or rent Uncharted on Prime Video now, and you won’t want to miss the banter between Wahlberg and Holland — or their extraordinary journey.