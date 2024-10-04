Watch ‘Survivor’ season 47 for free without cable: Time, channel, live streams for 2024 Fiji

The hunt for the hidden immunity is on as Survivor is back! Now in its 24th year and 47th season, Survivor returns to Fiji with 18 new contestants, one major twist and plenty of early drama that shocked even Jeff Probst.
Fans of Boston Rob, Parvati or Tony will be disappointed to know that this season’s cast features no former champions or familiar All-Stars. But fear not as Season 47’s diverse cast features a wide range of fresh faces, among them an AI research assistant, radio host, emergency room doctor, podcaster, flight school owner, and even former president Barack Obama’s speech writer.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Survivor Season 47, including air times, cast details, and streaming information.
Where to watch Survivor Season 47
Survivor fans can catch new episodes every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET through the season finale on Dec. 11. Missed the premiere? No problem! Every episode, starting with the first two-hour episode that aired on Sept. 18 can be streamed on Paramount Plus.
The producers threw a curveball right out of the gates as the traditional “Sweat or Savvy” challenge was swapped out for a new initial challenge (no spoilers!). This season’s castaways were initially divided into three tribes of six and like previous seasons, will be voted off the island one by one until only one Survivor remains to claim the $1 million grand prize.
The show’s longtime host, Jeff Probst, told Entertainment Tonight he would never compete on the survival reality show. However, he has devised a good strategy to win: “You have to hit the ground, and if you and I meet, we have to quickly decide, ‘Do I trust her? Do I think we’re enough alike or complement each other in some way?’ Otherwise, you’re my enemy.”
Survivor Season 47 Cast:
Meet the 18 contestants on Survivor Season 47:
Andy Rueda, 31
- AI research assistant from Brooklyn, New York
- Tribe: Gata
Anika Dhar, 26
- Marketing Manager from Los Angeles, California
- Tribe: Gata
Aysha Welch, 32
- IT Consultant from Houston, Texas
- Tribe: Luvo
Carolina Vidmar, 27
- Strategy Consultant from Chicago, Illinois
- Tribe: Tuku
Gabe Ortis, 26
- Radio Host from Baltimore Maryland
- Tribe: Tuku
Genevieve Mushaluk, 33
- Lawyer from Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tribe: Luvo
Rome Cooney, 30
- Sports Commentator from Phoenix, Arizona
- Tribe: Luvo
Jon Lovett, 42
- Podcast Host from Los Angeles, California
- Tribe: Gata
Kishan Patel, 28
- Emergency Room Doctor from San Francisco, California
- Tribe: Luvo
Kyle Otswald, 31
- Construction worker from Cheboygan, Michigan
- Tribe: Tuku
Rachel LaMont, 34
- Graphic Designer from Southfield, Michigan
- Tribe: Gata
Sam Phalen, 24
- Sports Reporter from Nashville, Tennessee
- Tribe: Gata
Sierra Wright, 27
- Nurse from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
- Tribe: Gata
Solomon “Sol” Yi, 43
- Medical Device Salesman from Norwalk, Connecticut
- Tribe: Luvo
Sue Smey, 59
- Flight School Owner from Putnam Valley, New York
- Tribe: Tuku
Teeny Chirichillo, 23
- Freelance Writer from Manahawkin, New Jersey
- Tribe: Luvo
Terran “TK” Foster, 31
- Athlete Marketing Manager from Washington D.C.
- Tribe: Tuku
Tiyana Hallums, 27
- Flight Attendant from Oahu, Hawaii
- Tribe: Tuku
Published: Oct 4, 2024 09:07 am