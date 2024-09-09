Who’s on ‘Survivor 47?’

Over two decades later, and CBS is still at it — Survivor 47 is almost here, and we’ve got the full cast list ahead of the reality competition season’s debut.
This will be the seventh iteration of the long-running show’s “new era,” and showrunner and host Jeff Probst has assembled another roster of hopefuls vying for the million dollars. As usual, 18 players were selected out of thousands of applicants and were marooned in Fiji earlier in the year.
Strategizing, blindsiding, backstabbing, and outlasting are the aims of the game which ultimately leads to one contestant being crowned the “Sole Survivor.” Who took home the trophy and life-changing check this time? We’ll know in December once Survivor 47 wraps. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. From a podcaster to a construction worker, and a medical device salesman to a marketing manager, take a look at the 18 Survivor rookies hitting our television screens this month.
Andy Rueda
Age: 31
AI research assistant living in Brooklyn, New York
Anika Dhar
Age: 26
Marketing manager living in Los Angeles, California
Aysha Welch
Age: 32
IT consultant living in Houston, Texas
Caroline Vidmar
Age: 27
Strategy consultant living in Chicago, Illinois
Gabe Ortis
Age: 26
Radio show host living in Baltimore, Maryland
Genevieve Mushaluk
Age: 33
Corporate lawyer living in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jon Lovett
Age: 41
Podcaster and comedian living in Los Angeles, California
Kishan Patel
Age: 28
ER doctor living in San Francisco, California
Kyle Ostwald
Age: 31
Construction worker living in Cheboygan, Michigan
Rachel LaMont
Age: 34
Graphic designer living in Southfield, Michigan
Rome Cooney
Age: 30
Esports commentator living in Phoenix, Arizona
Sam Phelan
Age: 24
Sports reporter living in Nashville, Tennessee
Sierra Wright
Age: 27
Nurse living in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Solomon “Sol” Yi
Age: 43
Medical device salesman living in Norwalk, Connecticut
Sue Smey
Age: 58
Flight school owner living in Putnam Valley, New York
Teeny Chirichillo
Age: 24
Freelance writer living in Manahawkin, New Jersey
Tiyana Hallums
Age: 27
Flight attendant living in Aiea, Hawaii
Terran “TK” Foster
Age: 31
Athlete marketing manager living in Upper Marlboro, Maryland
The most recognizable name on the list is Lovett, who, among other things, worked for former U.S. President Barack Obama and ex-Senator Hillary Clinton as a speechwriter.
There are no returning players on Survivor 47 — it looks like Probst is saving veterans for Survivor 50. And although we don’t have tribe names yet, it’s safe to assume the 18 castaways were broken into three tribes of six. We also don’t know who’ll be with who on day 1, but that’ll likely come out before the season premieres on CBS on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
And like Survivor 45 and 46, Survivor 47 will have 90-minute episodes, so we’re getting much more time to get to know the 18 players.
Published: Sep 9, 2024 07:24 am