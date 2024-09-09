Who’s on ‘Survivor 47?’

Over two decades later, and CBS is still at it — Survivor 47 is almost here, and we’ve got the full cast list ahead of the reality competition season’s debut.

This will be the seventh iteration of the long-running show’s “new era,” and showrunner and host Jeff Probst has assembled another roster of hopefuls vying for the million dollars. As usual, 18 players were selected out of thousands of applicants and were marooned in Fiji earlier in the year.

Strategizing, blindsiding, backstabbing, and outlasting are the aims of the game which ultimately leads to one contestant being crowned the “Sole Survivor.” Who took home the trophy and life-changing check this time? We’ll know in December once Survivor 47 wraps. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. From a podcaster to a construction worker, and a medical device salesman to a marketing manager, take a look at the 18 Survivor rookies hitting our television screens this month.

Andy Rueda

Age: 31

AI research assistant living in Brooklyn, New York

Anika Dhar

Age: 26

Marketing manager living in Los Angeles, California

Aysha Welch

Age: 32

IT consultant living in Houston, Texas

Caroline Vidmar

Age: 27

Strategy consultant living in Chicago, Illinois

Gabe Ortis

Age: 26

Radio show host living in Baltimore, Maryland

Genevieve Mushaluk

Age: 33

Corporate lawyer living in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jon Lovett

Age: 41

Podcaster and comedian living in Los Angeles, California

Kishan Patel

Age: 28

ER doctor living in San Francisco, California

Kyle Ostwald

Age: 31

Construction worker living in Cheboygan, Michigan

Rachel LaMont

Age: 34

Graphic designer living in Southfield, Michigan

Rome Cooney

Age: 30

Esports commentator living in Phoenix, Arizona

Sam Phelan

Age: 24

Sports reporter living in Nashville, Tennessee

Sierra Wright

Age: 27

Nurse living in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Solomon “Sol” Yi

Age: 43

Medical device salesman living in Norwalk, Connecticut

Sue Smey

Age: 58

Flight school owner living in Putnam Valley, New York

Teeny Chirichillo

Age: 24

Freelance writer living in Manahawkin, New Jersey

Tiyana Hallums

Age: 27

Flight attendant living in Aiea, Hawaii

Terran “TK” Foster

Age: 31

Athlete marketing manager living in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

The most recognizable name on the list is Lovett, who, among other things, worked for former U.S. President Barack Obama and ex-Senator Hillary Clinton as a speechwriter.

There are no returning players on Survivor 47 — it looks like Probst is saving veterans for Survivor 50. And although we don’t have tribe names yet, it’s safe to assume the 18 castaways were broken into three tribes of six. We also don’t know who’ll be with who on day 1, but that’ll likely come out before the season premieres on CBS on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

And like Survivor 45 and 46, Survivor 47 will have 90-minute episodes, so we’re getting much more time to get to know the 18 players.

