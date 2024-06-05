‘The haters have long called me a know-it-all’: Which ‘Survivor’ castaway is going to compete on ‘Jeopardy?’

From Christian Hubicki to Stephen Fishbach to Spencer Bledsoe and beyond, the Emmy Award-winning series Survivor has had its fair share of brainiacs since its debut in 2000, each using their intelligence to play strong strategic games, while often lacking in the social and physical departments of the hit competition show.

This type of character is typically one of the most beloved on Survivor season after season, with John Cochran even playing a perfect game and taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize during Survivor: Caramoan. As of yesterday (June 4), one of the Survivor geniuses who was not so lucky is taking his smarts to a different competition series, announcing via X (formerly known as Twitter) that he will be taking the Jeopardy stage later this month on June 19:

“IT’S HAPPENING! I’m going on JEOPARDY June 19th. The haters have long called me a know-it-all. It’s time to prove them right. #Jeopardy“

Who was the author behind this oh-so exciting post, announcing that he will be a part the show? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see which Survivor castaway is going to compete on Jeopardy, making history as the first individual to compete on both series…

Drew Basile from Survivor 45 is going to compete on Jeopardy

IT’S HAPPENING! I’m going on JEOPARDY June 19th. The haters have long called me a know-it-all. It’s time to prove them right. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ElwWF4jQ0Q — Drew Basile (@DrewBasile45) June 4, 2024

The Survivor castaway who is going to compete on Jeopardy is the one and only Drew Basile from Survivor 45, an individual who was known for his words of wisdom, witty quotes and fun facts — as well as his hilariously pessimistic attitude — all season long.

We cannot imagine a better man for the role, and fans (as well as former castaways) in the comment section of the post seem to agree with this sentiment:

“OMGGGGGG CONGRATS EVERYONE WILL BE WATCHING” “WHAT oh I’m so pumped for this. Congrats!!!” “Omg congrats! Never watched it, but suddenly I am!” “Congrats! Bring metaphors and analogies!” “Survivor to Jeopardy is the literal dream, congrats king 🫡”

For those who need a refresher on his Survivor journey, the Pennsylvania native found himself in a phenomenal position all season long by forming a strong connection with his fellow Reba tribemates, notably his best friend on the beach, runner-up Austin Li Coon. The “Reba Four” — consisting of Drew and Austin, as well as Julie Alley and winner Dee Valladares — seemingly had control for a majority of Survivor 45, that is until they needed to go after each other to further their individual games.

Hyper-fixated on eliminating Julie, Drew’s ignorance and obliviousness got the best of him, causing him to be blindsided at the final six. We cannot help but hope that he has better luck on Jeopardy, and we will undoubtedly be tuning in to see how he does. Hopefully he goes all the way!

