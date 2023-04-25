The first teaser for The Witcher season 3 has been released, but the fans are receiving it as a defeated crowd following a rough year of disastrous developments for the franchise.

Ever since the announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia, the community has half-forsaken the live-action adaptation, with no hope of even catching the latter’s final outing as the bespoke monster-hunter. After all, whoever heard of a television show replacing its lead character at the halfway mark?

We’ve grown somewhat accustomed to side characters changing face every now and again, but you don’t need to be an industry expert to know that losing the star of the series doesn’t bode well for its future prospects.

Whatever we feel about this period of transition, it seems that Netflix and Henry Cavill are pretty adamant to part ways, so when can we expect to see it happen?

Will Henry Cavill appear in the upcoming third season of The Witcher?

If you’re dreading the moment Henry Cavill actually gives up the dual swords and hands over the wolf medallion to his successor, or have simply decided to stop watching the series the moment Liam Hemsworth comes on, then you’re in luck. The upcoming third season of The Witcher — apparently split into two parts — will feature Cavill as Geralt of Rivia throughout, with Hemsworth picking up the mantle starting from season 4.

The story is supposed to adapt Time of Contempt, which is the fourth book in the Witcher saga and involves a deadly skirmish between Geralt’s party and the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. We still don’t know how the story will justify the switch between the two actors, or whether it’ll address it at all, but at least we can go into season 3 with the comforting knowledge that we’ll have Henry Cavill as Geralt for at least another eight episodes.

The first part, consisting of five episodes, premieres on June 29, while the second part, containing the remaining three, arrives a month later on July 27.