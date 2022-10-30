‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman.
After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six months to shoot, and the second took twice as long because of the pandemic. That’s a lot of time for the actor to be unavailable for when the DCEU comes calling, especially when he’s been patiently sitting on the sidelines waiting to suit up and swoop back into action as the Man of Steel, with the chances of a solo sequel higher than they’ve ever been in the wake of Black Adam.
However, fans aren’t quite so convinced. Not only have they been demanding that Netflix cancel the show altogether instead of attempting to replace the leading man, but they’re utterly adamant that Cavill actually quit the role of Geralt of Rivia due to ongoing disagreements with the showrunners over the creative direction of the series.
Twitter being Twitter, though, it wasn’t long until receipts started getting pulled out and put on display for everyone to see.
Cavill maintained a dignified silence on his Superman exile until after Black Adam‘s opening weekend, so it could be a while before he opens up and does the same on the reasons behind his exit as the sword-swinging monster slayer. The evidence is there, though, and Hemsworth faces what’s looking like an insurmountable task to try and step into those daunting shoes.