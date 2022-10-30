‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman

When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman.

After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six months to shoot, and the second took twice as long because of the pandemic. That’s a lot of time for the actor to be unavailable for when the DCEU comes calling, especially when he’s been patiently sitting on the sidelines waiting to suit up and swoop back into action as the Man of Steel, with the chances of a solo sequel higher than they’ve ever been in the wake of Black Adam.

However, fans aren’t quite so convinced. Not only have they been demanding that Netflix cancel the show altogether instead of attempting to replace the leading man, but they’re utterly adamant that Cavill actually quit the role of Geralt of Rivia due to ongoing disagreements with the showrunners over the creative direction of the series.

Twitter being Twitter, though, it wasn’t long until receipts started getting pulled out and put on display for everyone to see.

henry cavill a leaving the witcher after begging netflix for the role and being the biggest fan of the franchise is making the report that the writers hate the books seem more and more plausible. they chased that man away from the series. this is sick. — ariel 🪴 (@cursedhat) October 29, 2022

Henry Cavill quitting his literal dream role as The Witcher because smug Netflix writers refuse to respect the character or source material is the coolest shit ever.



Fuck these endless, soulless, faithless adaptations from showrunners who clearly hate the art they’re adapting. — Xavier's Online (@xaviersonline) October 30, 2022

Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher bc the writers hated and mocked the source material is way bigger than that one show. It’s at the point where any new fantasy/game adaptation gets announced and everyone braces for the writers to make fun of the same fans they’re trying to sell — Star Plátano (@Qban_Linx) October 30, 2022

hearing that the witcher tv series writers hate the original story is just yet again ANOTHER example of western media creators having zero respect to others' IPs and only ever seeing stories as content for them to play with rather than meaningful art — izy @ read my queer webcomic (@zzsleeps) October 30, 2022

Reading about how the writers of Netflix’s Witcher completely disregarded all the source material and called it trash helps me understand why Henry left, and he’s valid asf for that. He used to help cast members get into character by reciting quotes from the book word for word. pic.twitter.com/KXr7yEDqai — Mr. Wayne🦇 (@ArkhamNumb) October 30, 2022

Henry Cavill spent years fighting with the writers and showrunners of Witcher to make the show closer to the books and now they're replacing him so that show is guaranteed to suck fucking shit — Stadia Tech Support (@Win98Tech) October 30, 2022

Kinda sounds like the Witcher showrunners and writers wanted Geralt to be eye candy with a sword while Henry wanted to give him depth https://t.co/lCspivV4R1 — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 30, 2022

Cavill maintained a dignified silence on his Superman exile until after Black Adam‘s opening weekend, so it could be a while before he opens up and does the same on the reasons behind his exit as the sword-swinging monster slayer. The evidence is there, though, and Hemsworth faces what’s looking like an insurmountable task to try and step into those daunting shoes.