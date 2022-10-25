Superman stans think they’ve pinned down when Henry Cavill will return in ‘Man of Steel 2’

They said it would never happen, but fans’ dreams have come true and Henry Cavill is officially strapping his cape back on to return as the DCEU Superman. This comes after the departure of DCEU head Walter Hamada, who reportedly blocked any attempt to bring Cavill back. Hamada has now been shown the door at Warner Bros, with Cavill appearing in Black Adam and set to return in the long-awaited sequel to Man of Steel.

Now DC fans are wondering when Superman is next going to touch down in theaters:

Cavill’s availability is affected by his ongoing commitment to Netflix’s The Witcher, which is filming upcoming seasons back-t-back:

That doesn’t rule out cameos though, with some anticipating him in The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the God:

Others are hoping this is a movie firmly focused on Superman rather than other heroes:

On top of all this there are contractual arrangements to figure out:

Others also point to Cavill’s other roles in Enola Holmes and The Highlander remake as concerns:

However, it pans out we’re just happy that Warner Bros Discovery has recognized that Henry Cavill’s Superman is amazing and isn’t trying to sweep him under the rug.

With the rumors that we may also get a new trilogy featuring Affleck’s Batman it’s beginning to look like the Snyderverse is back in action. So, could we see the DCEU’s prodigal son returning to finish off what he started with Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Once upon a time that seemed impossible, but after this news, we won’t rule anything out.