Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated

If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.

Being a huge fan of the source material and video games, Cavill is well-versed in the lore of the Continent, something he’s brought to his performance since day one. As a result, those familiar with the mythology have praised the actor for being a pitch-perfect Geralt, while his gruffly charismatic demeanor and handiness with a sword has won over a legion of new converts.

Not to state the obvious, but Liam Hemsworth is most definitely not Henry Cavill, and nor does anybody want him to be. In fact, the youngest of the unfairly handsome sibling trio might want to stay away from social media and the internet in general, because he’s being absolutely torn to shreds by furious Witcher fanatics.

Unless Liam Hemsworth has serious charm and acting chops that have not yet manifested on screen, Henry Cavill > Liam Hemsworth as Geralt is one of the biggest downgrade recastings I've ever heard of — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) October 29, 2022

In a world of awful decisions. Liam hemsworth replacing henry cavill as Geralt for season 4 of the witcher is probably as BAD as it gets this year @netflix — IamLich.Eth (@_IAmLich) October 29, 2022

Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt in the Witcher series after season 3 and I think that is a terrible choice and no one will watch it without him in it — Sierrah (@siedancer13) October 29, 2022

liam hemsworth coming in to play geralt is the epitome of why this life sucks and you shouldn't expect anything good to come from it and anything that's good is just gonna be ripped away from you at some point, you folks have a great night — Mojoe Noto (@noto_joey15) October 30, 2022

Wait, so they are literally replacing the fucking main actor, Henry Cavill for Liam Hemsworth to play Geralt??????



That is such a fucking WEIRD and Bad idea ahahaha — TIN ✌ MINT (@Tin2Mint) October 29, 2022

/// the fuck!!! DON'T REPLACE HENRY CAVILL! HE IS GERALT! HE KNOWS HIS CHARACTER MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE! DON,T REPLACE HIIM WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I will so boycott the witcher if they really replace him. How can you replace him ? He has the physic. —–» — 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗲 (@Hiddentrue_) October 30, 2022

liam hemsworth is a horrendous actor — Peytons Forehead (@PeytonForhead) October 29, 2022

sorry but liam hemsworth replacing henry cavill as geralt of rivia?!?! what the fuck. why. (literally no offense to liam but why????) — ems (@wckdcatnip) October 30, 2022

I’m sorry I don’t know why this is shocking me so bad out of every actor in Hollywood you chose LIAM HEMSWORTH????? pic.twitter.com/Kz2V7e1Tkk — Spy (@wildingspi) October 29, 2022

Admittedly, it’s very difficult to imagine anyone stepping into a part that Cavill has made his own over two seasons, and there’s a worryingly high chance that a massive volume of Witcher diehards are simply going to turn their backs on the series once it returns for the fourth run with Hemsworth front-and-center.

It’s a very strange situation, and we’ll be fascinated to find out whether or not the vociferous opposition quietens down as time goes on, because right now the mood if one of apoplectic fury.