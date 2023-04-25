‘The Witcher’ season 3 reveal continues Netflix’s habit of doing the exact opposite of what everyone wants

For reasons that must only make sense to the people in the boardroom, Netflix has developed a habit of doing the exact opposite from what everybody wants, and the third season of The Witcher has carried on the infuriating trend.

As well as axing dozens upon dozens of fan favorite fantasy shows at the drop of a hat – many of which have spawned campaigns, petitions, and even billboards in the case of Warrior Nun in the aftermath – the top brass put their fingers in their ears and determined that all of these massively popular shows weren’t even worth renewing.

via Netflix

Another of the streaming service’s favored tactics is to split seasons of television in half and release them weeks or even months apart for no discernible reason other than to presumably artificially inflate viewing figures, The Witcher has become the latest subject of the needless craze, and as you can imagine, people aren’t too happy about it.

Netflix please stop splitting shows into two parts. https://t.co/zun69b94IQ — M (@mimasdiaries) April 25, 2023

netflix needs to stop the whole two parts bullshit https://t.co/0rDzgdYmlK — hannah (@kkenstewy) April 25, 2023

what’s with this two parts?? so tired of netflix bs — azal (@yenzireaels) April 25, 2023

Im so tired of this new Netflix thing where they split all of their major releases into two parts. Either go with the binge model or weekly releases https://t.co/66AzTQmrT5 — Mike Johnston (@mjohnston0880) April 25, 2023

Netflix's way to make up for the episode per week on other platforms is to split the season into two parts. They did the same with ST 😂 — Eru || What you hear is not silence (@Eru_theWild) April 25, 2023

Trying to think of a justifiable reason for cleaving a single season in twain doesn’t throw up any more answers other than driving up the fabled “engagement rate,” the mythical metric by which Netflix determines what gets to live and what dies on the vine without being renewed.

Seeing as Henry Cavill is bowing out as Geralt of Rivia once the latest batch of adventures on the Continent ends, you get the sneaking suspicion that it doesn’t really matter what happens to The Witcher in the long or short term, people aren’t going to watch anyway.