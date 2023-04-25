Henry Cavill completely ignores ‘The Witcher’ to promote his upcoming war movie instead

Netflix played its hand far earlier than usual today by revealing that instead of sticking to its usual December release slot, The Witcher will return for its third season with a two-part extravaganza that lands in June and July.

Of course, this marks Henry Cavill‘s final run of episodes as Geralt of Rivia before he hands the swords over to Liam Hemsworth in a casting decision that went down like a fart in a spacesuit, to put it lightly. Let’s hope he bows out with grace, style, and dignity, then, even if he doesn’t seem all that interested in promoting the fantasy series on social media.

While Cavill isn’t the most active personality when it comes to his online endeavors, stars of major shows typically tend to board the hype train as soon as it pulls out of the station. Instead, Cavill’s most recent Instagram post focuses on Guy Ritchie’s World War II epic The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which marks his first feature since being dumped as the DCU’s Superman.

Obviously, there’s always a chance Cavill will get around to reminding people about The Witcher‘s return eventually, but it’s obviously not one of his priorities at the moment. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare isn’t even getting a full-scale theatrical release, either, but it does promise to plunge the actor back into action hero mode.

Now that everyone knows he’s done with Geralt of Rivia after season 3, though, it poses the curious question as to whether or not The Witcher will generate anywhere near as much interest as usual given that it marks the end of an era.