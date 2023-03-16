Henry Cavill shares new look at his first movie since being embarrassingly ditched as Superman

Having cemented his reputation as perhaps the single unluckiest actor in Hollywood several times over, Henry Cavill now finds himself at an interesting career crossroads.

After Dwayne Johnson spent years convincing Warner Bros. to bring the exiled Superman back into the fold for a post-credits cameo in Black Adam, the former Witcher star then took to social media in the aftermath to celebrate his comeback and underline that he was back permanently with plenty of unfinished business left to settle.

Within an instant, Cavill’s proclamation aged like sour milk when James Gunn revealed that Superman: Legacy would be a reboot, but not before the new co-CEO of DC Studios made a point of blasting both the old studio regime and the actor’s representatives for allowing him to be embarrassed in such a public forum.

Image via Warner Bros.

With Matthew Vaughn’s blockbuster espionage thriller Argylle being completely forgotten about and the Highlander reboot growing ominously stagnant, Cavill’s next major role will see him team up with Guy Ritchie in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a star-studded World War II adventure that won’t even be getting a full theatrical release.

Undeterred by so many setbacks, Cavill revealed a brand new behind the scenes image as shooting continues, where he’s looking as rugged as ever.

Ritchie’s detour into action thriller territory has proven solid so far after The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, and Operation Fortune scored decent responses, so we’ve got every reason to believe The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is poised to follow suit and kick off Cavill’s post-Superman career with a bang.