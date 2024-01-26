10 best shows like ‘Love On The Spectrum’

If you liked 'Love on The Spectrum,' you're going to love these shows.

Dating shows are popular, and for obvious reasons. Who doesn’t like to see two people find a spark and fall in love with each other? Haters, that’s who! For the rest of us, shows like The Bachelor and all the offshoots it’s spawned over the years pull in huge ratings for the networks.

Recommended Videos

Then we have Love On The Spectrum, a show where people with varying degrees of autism go on dates with each other, to varying degrees of success. The show is a huge hit and a new season just premiered less than a week ago (as of this writing). If you’re reading this there’s a good chance you’ve binged the heck out of it and now you want more.

Not to worry, there are other shows and movies out there that will scratch that itch. Some are documentaries that show the hardships of being neurodivergent, others are feel-good dating shows. All of them are bursting with heart and will hopefully leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. Here are 10 of the best.

Born This Way

Born This Way has a pretty interesting premise. It chronicles the lives of seven young people with Down Syndrome as they navigate life. The show has a good pedigree behind it – it was made by Bunim/Murray Productions, the same company that created The Real World on MTV.

It also kind of follows the Real World premise, by placing the young people in two different homes; one for the women and one for the men.

Autism in Love

Autism in Love is basically Love on the Spectrum in documentary style, and from PBS, no less. This one aims to offer a “stereotype-shattering look” at four different people and the trials and tribulations of managing relationships while being neurodivergent.

It’s a very real look at what people on the spectrum deal with daily. There’s Lenny, who lives with his mom and has trouble accepting that autism will always be a part of his life. He gets incredibly frustrated about how hard it is to meet girls.

Then there’s Stephen, who is very obviously autistic but has been in a loving marriage for 20 years. Warning: This one gets sad so get those tissues ready.

Poppy

Poppy won’t let Down Syndrome hold her back. That’s the theme of this excellent Australian film about a girl who just wants to be able to drift in her car like they do in the movies. She has other wants too. She wants a boyfriend and a mechanic’s apprenticeship and everything in between.

The movie can be a little saccharine, but it shows a lot about prejudice and how we judge people so easily without knowing their struggles or abilities. It’s not a bad movie at all, though, with a sparkly 80% on the Tomatometer.

The Undateables

This British reality TV show expands the focus beyond just autism, but it’s pretty much the same concept as Love on the Spectrum. People on the show deal with issues like disabilities, learning problems and developmental conditions.

The Undateables producers worked in conjunction with a real dating service called Flame Introductions, so there is some setup behind the whole thing. It’s another unflinching look at dating and how hard it can be.

Employable Me

While Employable Me isn’t about dating, it still deals with a lot of the same issues. It’s a six-part documentary that follows people on the spectrum, and their determination to show the world that despite their conditions they are still employable.

It’s an inspiring show that highlights some of the built-in biases that exist in the everyday workplace. The conditions highlighted include autism, Asperger’s Syndrome, Down Syndrome, blindness, Epilepsy and a life-changing brain injury, and that’s just the first season.

Better Date Than Never

Talk about looking for something similar to Love on the Spectrum, this show comes from the same creators! It’s another six-parter about people beginning their dating journeys. They get some help from producers, they catapult themselves into the dicey world of dating.

Each person is matched up with a potential love interest, and they meet on a blind date. It’s incredibly relatable and incredibly authentic – a refreshing take on a well-tread subject. Yes, it’s uncomfortable and scary but it’s inspiring to watch people conquer their fears and put themselves out there. Isn’t that the hardest part?

As We See It

As We See It is based on an Israeli show called On the Spectrum and follows three twenty-something roommates named Jack, Harrison and Violet, who all happen to be on the autism spectrum.

It’s not a documentary, but the three actors on the show are all on the spectrum in real life, so that adds a layer of authenticity to the proceedings. Unfortunately, it was cancelled after just one season, but that season is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Derek

Derek is played by controversial comedian Ricky Gervais. While the main character may seem like he’s disabled or on the spectrum, Gervais makes it clear that that’s not the issue. It’s about humanity and despite the heavy circumstances (he works in a retirement home), it’s a feel-good and uplifting show.

It’s underrated and worth a watch.

Atypical

Atypical is a scripted show about a teen on the autism spectrum and what happens when he gets a girlfriend and grows up. Samuel “Sam” Gardner is an 18-year-old high school student who struggles to relate to other teens because of his neurodivergent condition.

Even though it’s scripted, it’s been called “one of the best series to deal with autism and its butterfly effect on family, friends, and loved ones”.

Down for Love

Finally, we have Down for Love. This one is pretty self-explanatory but it explores dating and relationships through the eyes of people who have Down Syndrome. It’s heartwarming and life-affirming and it’s a wholly entertaining show. It’s one of the best shows that depict the syndrome without prejudice or judgement out today.