Watch: The official teaser trailer for Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ has arrived

The first official teaser for Netflix’s new Resident Evil series is here, and it’s pretty breathtaking in its scope, with visions of a utopian Raccoon City to a dystopian London replete with attack helicopters and, of course, a lot of T-virus infected “zombies.”

The trailer shows us a beautiful and futuristic-looking Raccoon City in 2022 as series star Lance Reddick introduces sisters Billie and Jade to a city of the future, their new home. “I really think you guys are going to love it here,” he intones. A montage of lab scenes follows, and it quickly appears that something has gone horribly awry. We flash to fourteen years later to an infested London of the future. Evil resides.

According to Netflix’s official press release, Resident Evil will follow Jade as she tries to piece together what happened to her sister, her father, and the world of the future:

“Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

In addition to Reddick, the series will star Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb will serve as showrunner.

Resident Evil releases on Netflix this July.