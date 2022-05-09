Watch: the stunning ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser trailer

It's the first of several planned trips back to Pandora.

Get ready to return to Pandora with the beautiful teaser trailer for the second installment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The teaser sees Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) as they’re living out their lives together in what should be perfect harmony, but the good won’t seem to last as it doesn’t take long to realize a battle is still looming.

“Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”



Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BjNiceMxTz — Disney (@Disney) May 9, 2022

Attendees at CinemaCon saw the first look at the second Avatar film a few days ago. While they kindly tried to share descriptions of the beauty and majesty of it all — the trailer proves that words alone can’t hit the brilliance of Pandora and the Avatar realm. It is something that fans must experience.

Avatar: The Way of Water will undoubtedly be an experience for audiences as the Na’vi must once again fight to protect their land, their way of life, and most importantly — their family.

With our first look at Pandora in 14 years, we see the overarching theme that togetherness and a familial bond is still the vital theme James Cameron intends to bring throughout the franchise, and it’s a good one. There’s no fight too magnificent when your loved ones are on the line; there are no lengths one wouldn’t go to protect their people.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, and Jermaine Clement.

You can see the long-awaited sequel when Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on Dec. 16.