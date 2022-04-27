‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ release date, title, cast, and everything we know

More than a decade after Disney first introduced fans to the world of Avatar, details about Avatar 2 have been revealed at CinemaCon — including its official title: Avatar: The Way of Water.

Deadline shared more information about the presentation, including that Jon Landau attended CinemaCon to help with the Avatar presentation. Landau shared the continuing theme of family and made a note for future films.

“At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion. There will be a fulfilling resolution to each film, but when looked at as a whole the journey across all four will create a larger epic saga.”

James Cameron joined via video from Wellington to share a nod to the serious nature of making these films and how they hope to present them to audiences. His statement was important in speaking of the wait for this film, including delays due to COVID-19.

“I just want you to hear it from me. Jon and I are here to work with you . The best way is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema.”

The trailer sees Sully and Neytiri with their children, and staying true to the film’s focus, Sully shares a quote that lays out the groundwork for the movie: “Wherever we go, I know one thing, this family is our fortress.”

Deadline noted that the footage is almost more beautiful than we’d seen in the first film, with the stunning blue tones enveloping viewers. There are new creatures to meld with the unique setting, including marine life, but one thing that hasn’t changed is a battle waging all around them.

If you’ve been hoping for peace in the next installment of the Avatar franchise, it looks like you’ll be waiting a while for that. No matter how enchanting the destination or its inhabitants, something is always threatening to steal that beauty.

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen Avatar, you’re in luck. In the lead-up to Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar will be re-released with remastered audio and sound on Sep. 23. The announcement was an exciting one during the presentation.

Avatar: The Way of Water will star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, and Jermaine Clement — to name a few. With a star-studded cast, a sensational storyline, and the beauty of the Avatar realm, this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on Dec. 14 overseas, with a Dec. 16 release date in the U.S.