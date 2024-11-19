We all laughed when Dwayne Johnson compared ‘Red One’ to ‘Oppenheimer’ but they have one major similarity no-one saw coming

Red One might be one of, if not the most expensive holiday movie ever made, and at a glance, its previews look like nothing groundbreaking, but what if I told you the movie was resonating with fans just as much as Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, Oppenheimer?

We aren’t the first ones to utter these two completely different movies in the same sentence, in fact, the first that we know of was Red One star Dwayne Johnson himself. Ahead of the new film’s release, Johnson shared a story about the time he went to see Oppenheimer, and how that got him inspired about the future of Red One.

“With Red One, our intention was to make a movie that you can enjoy on the biggest screen possible,” Johnson said during an interview with IMAX. “I was midway through shooting Red One and I had an opportunity to see Oppenheimer. I watched in the IMAX theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies. It was amazing, but I was thinking: ‘Holy shit. Red One on this screen and with this technology could be game over.”

For anyone who knows what Red One is you’re probably confused to hear a statement like that, and yeah we’d agree. However, the only thing that’s important is what audiences are thinking, and those who have lodged their reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have spoken, and it’s feeling a lot like Oppenheimer.

Right now Red One has an incredible audience review score of 90 percent on the review website with more than 1000 scores lodged. That mirrors closely the 91 percent that Oppenheimer has curated since its initial release.

What makes it even more intriguing is the fact that critics slammed the holiday movie resulting in an abysmal 33% Tomatometer score. Even the first reactions to the movie were lackluster. While they praised the chemistry between characters on screen, they didn’t offer much in the way of highlighting other strengths in the production. But again, all that matters is the fans, and they’re loving it.

A glance at the reviews lodged by audiences shows that they love the holiday spirit that the movie emits. Not just that, but the special effects, cast, and unique story are all being extremely well received, so that’s a job well done for Johnson and the team right?

Well, the movie still has to recoup that incredibly high budget at the box office, and it seems to be off to a promising start outperforming extremely low domestic estimates. The movie debuted with a $34 million domestic box office take and $84 million globally. This will help out greatly in making back that cash, and we expect now that there are positive reviews from fans that will also make a big difference in getting moviegoers out to see it.

If you’re wondering what the plot of Red One actually is then here’s what you need to know. Red One is a story where Santa has been kidnapped and it’s up to his assistant who Johnson plays to team up with a level four naughty lister, played by Chris Evans, to rescue the big man.

Red One is in theaters now.

