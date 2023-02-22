Weeks after winning an Emmy for ‘Yellowstone’ Kevin Costner battles production drama accusations

The future of Yellowstone without Kevin Costner is impossible to imagine, but recent accusations about the actor’s future as John Dutton had part of the fan base wondering if it were an unavoidable tragedy they’d soon face. While some never gave more than a passing glance at the rumors across the entertainment realm, some worried that there was validity to them.

Those worries can be put to rest, at least if a statement from someone at Camp Costner has anything to do with it. Vulture shared the following quote from Costner’s lawyer about the accusations that he would soon bid a not-so-fond farewell to Yellowstone due to some tensions behind the scenes.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

It goes without saying that a large part of Yellowstone‘s success is because of Costner, his believability as John Dutton — and, more importantly, his likability — has given fans reason to believe in the storyline being told. We began watching a series not knowing what its core would be and ended up enthralled in the family dynamics and drama of the Duttons, in all of their heartache and triumph.

We began rooting for John, Kayce, and Beth; we tried to find the good in Jamie and quickly saw the brain behind the brawn in Rip. We’ve fallen for ranch hands and cowboys as they’ve crossed paths with the Yellowstone Ranch, and each episode takes us deeper into a multifaceted storyline that is as gripping as it is emotional. Yes, there are tones of violence and power hunger and scenes when sexuality and sensuality rule the game, but there are also moments when you see the vulnerable and often broken sides of these characters that evoke an almost familial level of care for the characters. You want them to succeed because you care about them deeply.

That’s part of the magic of Yellowstone; it’s in every facet of the characters and the stories they tell. Here’s to more of those stories, and here’s to Costner being part of them. The family patriarch is irreplaceable, and we’d hate to see what a Yellowstone future looks like without our favorite cowboy.