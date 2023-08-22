‘We’ll see what that looks like’: Charity Lawson reveals what’s next for her and Dotun Olubeko after ‘The Bachelorette’ engagement

Charity Lawson said yes to her happily ever after with Dotun Olubeko during the finale of The Bachelorette season 20, and the couple is now “super happy to get [their] lives started,” she revealed in a post-finale interview with People.

The first step for the couple is to move in together, Olubeko shared with the publication. “We love to be around each other — it’s hard to be apart — so we want to make that happen ASAP,” he said. “We can’t wait.” For now, the couple is simply happy to spend time together in public and can have a more normal relationship. “It’s going to be grocery shopping, concerts and hanging out with friends,” Olubeko said. “It’s really basic. We’re looking forward to it all, though. We’ve been doing our best to live lives apart and in hiding. And in everything we do, we’re always like, ‘I wish you were here.’”

Lawson said the couple has gone from strength to strength since filming The Bachelorette in the Spring of 2023. She admitted that from the beginning of the show, she saw special “signs” that were pushing her toward Olubeko. Though she didn’t tell him where she was with the other hopeful contestants, she was very transparent with him about how she was feeling.

Since the child and family therapist accepted Olubeko’s proposal, the couple is now also planning their wedding. Though they don’t have a date set yet, Lawson has made one thing clear: she has no interest in a lengthy engagement. “We obviously came here to find love, and we have successfully done that. So [we’re] super happy to get our lives started,” she told the publication and said they were looking at a 2025 or 2026 wedding.

They are also probably going to have two weddings, the couple shared, with a traditional American wedding as well as a Nigerian celebration. “I definitely am open to having two weddings,” she shared. “We’ll see what that looks like. But me and Dotun talk a lot about the Nigerian wedding and if ABC will film that one, so we’ll see!”

As viewers learned during season 20, Olubeko is the son of Nigerian parents, and they stole viewers’ hearts when they cut their trip to Nigeria short to meet Lawson during Hometown Dates. In fact, during their time together on the trip to Fresno, California, Olubeko’s mother told Lawson that she’d bring her to Nigeria and throw her a massive wedding celebration if she chose to marry her son.