What happened to Amanda Bynes?

The life of Amanda Bynes has been especially intriguing to follow in recent years, since things have taken such a turn for her. As a kid, she was considered one of Hollywood’s most beloved child stars, leading the way in The Amanda Show on Nickelodeon. She paved the way for several other Nickelodeon actresses including Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Miranda Cosgrove, Emma Roberts, and Jamie Lynn Spears. There’s no denying the fact that The Amanda Show was absolutely huge in its day! It premiered in 1999 and only ran for three seasons, but it made such an impact on audiences. Bynes and the rest of the cast members performed hilarious comedy skits and sketches for a pseudo-live audience. These days, her life is looking a lot different.

Has Amanda Bynes still been acting?

Bynes hasn’t had a film or TV credit in the last 11 years. The last major movie she starred in was Easy A, alongside Emma Stone and Penn Badgley. Prior to that, she landed roles in movies such as Hairspray, Sydney White, What a Girl Wants, and She’s the Man. She acted opposite major names like Frankie Muniz, Zac Efron, and Channing Tatum. Her career was totally on the rise during this phase of her life. Since she hasn’t been part of any new projects in recent years, some fans wonder if she’s fully decided to permanently retire from acting. During a super open and honest interview with Paper Magazine in 2018, Bynes revealed her plans to return to acting at some point.

Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship

Just like Britney Spears, Bynes was also placed under a temporary conservatorship starting in 2013. It was a result of several mental health and substance abuse issues strung together at one time. The judge in charge of her conservatorship decided it should be extended until 2023. Bynes tweeted about her bipolar diagnosis in 2014, leading fans to believe her conservatorship might be connected to some of her social media posts.

What does Amanda Bynes love life look like?

Back in 2009, Bynes was in a relationship with rapper Kid Cudi. A lot of people might not know about their short-lived romance and that’s because it was extremely short-lived. He called it quits because she was over-sharing details about their relationship on Twitter. Fast forward to 2020, and her last known relationship was with a man named Paul Michael. She took to Instagram to announce their engagement but three weeks later, she announced that they’d broken up. Michael later posted that she had been hacked and the breakup announcement was completely fake. Later that year, she posted an ultrasound photo on Instagram to announce their baby on the way. She then deleted the picture causing a stir of confusion. Her lawyer confirmed that she wasn’t pregnant despite what she initially claimed.

All about Amanda Bynes face tattoos

Some might say getting a tattoo on the face is a bold choice, but for Bynes, it was the right move. She’s gotten two face tattoos so far. A hollow heart is on her cheek and it’s been there since December 2019. A few weeks later, she also revealed another tattoo of a smaller black heart above her eyebrow. Bynes isn’t the only celebrity to venture down the path of face tattoos though. Post Malone, Amber Rose, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Travis Barker are just a few examples of celebrities who’ve done the same thing.

What is Amanda Bynes up to now?

According to Instagram, Bynes is doing her best to live a healthier and more fulfilling life. In a caption she wrote, “Getting my bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future. Spent the last two months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with the social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago.” FIDM is also known as the Fashion Institute of Design. People who love to follow the trends and create new designer outfits belong in an art school like this one. On Instagram, she has 48,800 followers and likes to post a lot of throwbacks that show the appreciation she has for her past life. She was once an avid user on Twitter, but she hasn’t posted anything new since 2019. In fact, most of the tweets that existed on her account have now been deleted.

Amanda Bynes’ legal issues

Bynes’ legal issues became pretty turbulent in 2013 when she was arrested for driving under the influence. The police pulled her over in West Hollywood and charged her with marijuana possession and reckless endangerment. In 2014, she was able to have all the charges against her dropped. She did receive three years of probation for the DUI though. Later in 2013, she was arrested in a completely separate incident. She allegedly lit a fire on a stranger’s driveway and was reportedly hospitalized under a 72-hour mental health evaluation as a result.

Where does Amanda Bynes’ net worth stand today?

With all the movies and TV shows Bynes starred in during the earlier time in her career, you’d guess that she would have a massive net worth today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her current standing is actually only $3 million. Bynes is not the only celebrity who’s experienced something like this. For some perspective, Lindsay Lohan earned almost $28 million over the course of her career as an actress and now only maintains a net worth of $1.5 million. If Bynes decides to return to a life of acting, she might be able to rebuild her net worth to the level it once was.

Here’s how Amanda Bynes feels about the future

According to her interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes said, “I have no fear of the future. I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.“ She has high hopes for her future, and her fans aren’t going to be giving up on her or forgetting about her anytime soon.