What happened to controversial Fox News host Jesse Watters?

Jesse Watters, a prominent figure at Fox News, has recently found himself at the center of attention in what seems to be a neverending series of off-colored statements and a significant career move. The political commentator, known for his provocative style, has been rustling many-a-feather.

Watters’ journey at Fox News began in 2003 as a production assistant for The O’Reilly Factor. Over the years, he climbed the ranks, becoming known for his “man on the street” segments and ambush-style interviews. His popularity grew, leading to his own weekend program, Watters’ World, and a co-hosting role on The Five.What’s the latest news on Fox News personality Jesse Watters?

In a major shake-up at Fox News, Watters was chosen to fill the coveted 8 p.m. primetime slot previously held by Tucker Carlson. This move came after Carlson’s abrupt departure from the network in April 2023. Watters’ promotion to this highly sought-after timeslot marks a significant milestone in his career and solidifies his position as a key player in conservative media.

Screengrab via YouTube/Fox News

However, Watters’ rise has not been without controversy. He recently faced backlash for comments made about Vice President Kamala Harris. During a segment on his show, Watters claimed that Harris “didn’t earn” her shot at the presidency, suggesting that Americans prefer “self-made” candidates. This statement drew criticism from viewers who pointed out that many Republican figures, including Donald Trump, have benefited from inherited wealth and privilege.

He echoed right-wing claims that Harris and the Democratic Party had covered up President Biden’s alleged declining mental acuity, referring to Harris as “the next puppet in line”, which is a bold statement considering what we know about what went on behind the scenes during Trump’s presidency. It isn’t surprising though given that these comments are pretty on par with a pattern of Watters targeting Democratic leaders and policies.

In another controversial moment, Watters made headlines for his remarks about the “White Dudes for Harris” campaign. During an episode of The Five, he mocked a fundraising event organized by white male supporters of Harris. This online fundraiser, which took place on July 30, brought in an impressive $4 million for Harris’s campaign and attracted over 200,000 participants, including notable figures like North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and actor Jeff Bridges.

The hoax is OVER. It's done. They tried and failed. They didn't have one witness to testify that President @realdonaldtrump directed a Quid Pro Quo involving military aid. Not one! #TheFive pic.twitter.com/kwzSUp953P — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 21, 2019

Watters characterized the event as a “struggle session for pale, hairy, flabby California artists”. He suggested that men who vote for a woman candidate based solely on gender might have “mommy issues” or are simply trying to gain acceptance from women. This commentary left his co-hosts visibly surprised, with Dana Perino interjecting to question his statements.

Taking his satirical comments further, Watters sarcastically claimed that scientists say when a man votes for a woman, he “actually transitions into a woman.” This remark particularly raised eyebrows among his fellow panelists, and rightfully so because what does that even mean?

In his unrelenting critiques of the Democratic Party, Watters has stated that he doesn’t understand why any man would vote Democrat, describing it as neither the party of virtue, security, strength, nor family. These comments reflect his broader stance against Democratic policies and leaders.

Photo by Jesse Watters via Instagram

Most recently, Watters found himself in an awkward on-air moment when he attempted to make former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. wear a “White Dudes for Harris” cap during a live segment. Ford’s visible discomfort and refusal to wear the cap led to a tense exchange, which the “White Dudes for Harris” group later claimed “broke” Fox News with the sheer level of awkwardness that was palpable through the screen.

As Watters continues to navigate his new primetime role like a bull in a china shop, his out-of-pocket statements and confrontational approach remain a topic of discussion. While his promotion indicates Fox News’ confidence in his ability to draw viewers, his critics argue that his comments often cross lines of professionalism and sensitivity. And as much as he gives people the “‘ick”, unfortunately, it looks like Jesse Watters is here to stay for the time being and will remain a polarizing figure in the world of cable news commentary.

