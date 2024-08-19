What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Well, it looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s time with the New England Patriots has come to an abrupt end. The team just gave the wide receiver his walking papers after just one season. The news broke on Friday, catching many fans off guard and leaving them wondering what led to this unexpected decision.

It wasn’t that long ago that JuJu rolled into Foxborough with a fat three-year, $25.5 million contract tucked under his arm. The Pats were banking on him to juice up their receiving game, but things went sideways pretty quickly. Between knee and ankle issues, plus a nasty concussion, JuJu only managed to suit up for 11 games last year.

The numbers tell a tale of disappointment. Patriots quarterbacks targeted Smith-Schuster a mere 47 times throughout the season, resulting in just 29 receptions for 260 yards. His lone touchdown of the year came during a Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, hardly the impact the team had hoped for when they brought him on board.

It’s worth noting that Smith-Schuster’s journey to this point has been quite a roller coaster. He burst onto the NFL scene as a second-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, quickly making a name for himself. His standout year came in 2018 when he racked up an impressive 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl nod.

After his time in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster had a brief but memorable stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played a crucial role in their Super Bowl victory just two years ago, leading the team’s wide receivers with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Interestingly, he was involved in a pivotal moment during Super Bowl 57, drawing a crucial penalty that helped set up the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal.

Hindsight is 20/20 and it seems the writing was on the wall during training camp. Despite telling reporters he was feeling healthy again, Smith-Schuster found himself in a tough position, competing for a roster spot in a crowded receiver room. The Patriots had brought in a slew of new talent, including rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, free-agent signing K.J. Osborn, and the returning Kendrick Bourne.

In terms of money, by showing JuJu the door, the Pats are taking a pretty big hit to the wallet. We’re talking a dead cap hit of $9.6 million for 2024, plus another $2.6 million in 2025. That has to sting a bit, even for a team with deep pockets like the Patriots.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for JuJu and it’s not necessarily the end of the road. By cutting him loose now, the Pats have actually done him a solid because he’s got a shot at landing with another team before the season kicks off. And let’s face it, at 27, he’s still has plenty of gas in the tank.

As for the Patriots, they’re clearly looking to shake things up in their passing game, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season. With this batch of old hands and fresh faces, they’re hoping to turn things around and prove there’s life after Tom Brady.

