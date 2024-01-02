What happened to Kenny Chesney?

Kenny Chesney is a southern-fried heartthrob who has won many hearts and awards with his laid-back country music classics. Yet the last few years have been relatively quiet compared to his former glory, causing many to wonder what has happened to him.

Kenny Chesney first made waves in the country music scene in 1997 with his breakout hit, “She’s Got It All.” The catchy tune and romantic lyrics made it an instant success as it quickly slid up the country music charts. Once he made his way to the top of the charts, Kenny Chesney rarely left it, releasing hit after hit and album after album.

Yet within the last few years, he seems to have slowed things down. Could the singer be sliding into early retirement, or just taking a break from his decades-long country music career? Here’s everything we found out about the country singer who brought “sexy” and “tractors” back — in the same song.

Kenny Chesney’s evolving career

Kenny Chesney is no newbie to the country music scene. His breakout song debuted in 1994, with his first number-one hit following in 1997, and since that time he has rarely left the top of the charts. He has graced fans with songs such as “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” “Young,” “Don’t Happen Twice,” “You Save Me,” and more. He has written songs with popular fellow musicians such as Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, and Grace Potter. He has also performed with internationally renowned singer Jimmy Buffett, who shares in his love of boats and island lifestyle. Chesney has been in the music business for three decades and counting, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been bumps in the road for the singer.

In 2005 the Tennessee native married fellow celebrity Renée Zellweger (thus seemingly laying to rest the “Is He Gay” question), although the pair quickly had the marriage annulled. Chesney announced he simply wasn’t ready for marriage and all it entailed. The media hounded the couple asking for intimate details of the marriage dissolution, causing Chesney to shy away from celebrity status. Chesney felt that was a turning point in his life and career as he expressed that after that, he became much more private about his personal life. He also made a career-changing decision; he stopped trying to be George Strait. In an interview with Billboard, Chesney revealed once he stopped trying to be something he wasn’t, he was able to just be himself, and that’s when the success really came both personally and professionally. He has 32 number-one singles, 11 CMA awards, and is one of the Top 10 Wealthiest Country Singers.

Where is Kenny Chesney now?

In 2018, Chesney signed with Warner Music Nashville and is currently still working on a new project with them. He was also recently in the Virgin Islands filming music videos for some of his newer releases, and continues to participate in international tours. His I Go Back tour began in 2023, and continues to draw fans in the millions. He also just released a single, “Take Her Home,” in November of 2023, to much fan acclaim. So it seems one of the Kings of Country hasn’t gone anywhere, he is just working diligently behind the scenes to give his fans something new.

So is he planning on slowing down anytime soon? Not particularly. When asked in the Billboard interview, Chesney replied “I feel great and I still have the fire to go out there and give people every single thing I have. Yes, as long as I can be creative and do what I do at the level that I do it.”

While the singer’s musical success might not be a secret, his private life tends to be. There were rumors the East Tennessee native may have gone bicoastal with a new home or two in New England, possibly Massachusets or Maine. Yet in a recent radio interview, he revealed while he does love the area, he hasn’t taken the plunge to purchase. He is also currently still dating his almost decades-long partner, Mary Nolan, but the two seem to have no plans of tying the knot, at least not anytime soon. The couple is rarely photographed but that seems to be just the way Kenny wants it, as low-key as he is.

Kenny Chesney has sat on his throne at the top of the country charts for decades, and it doesn’t seem like he will be going anywhere anytime soon. His love of touring, performing, and writing music certainly seems lifelong and he has made it clear that as long as his passion continues, so will his music. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next. Stay tuned.