What happened to Lindsay Lohan?

After Lindsay Lohan secured a role in Mean Girls playing Cady Herron alongside Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, just about everyone in the world suddenly knew her name. Mean Girls wasn’t the only blockbuster hit Lohan was part of though. Way before that, she starred in The Parent Trap in 1998 playing twin girls on a mission to reconnect their parents. Some of the other major movies from Lindsey’s past include Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Georgia Rule, and Life-Size. She’s starred in these epic movies with the likes of Tyra Banks, Megan Fox, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan wasn’t part of any major projects for several years which is why so many of her fans have become genuinely curious to know what happened to her. Here’s what should know about her most recent acting role, her current net worth, her current relationship status, and everything else.

Lindsay Lohan‘s latest project is a Christmas movie

News about the then-untitled Christmas in Wonderland coming to Netflix broke in May 2021. She’s starring in the movie opposite Chord Overstreet who many people may recognize from his time in Glee. Although Christmas time is upon us already in 2021, her brand new holiday flick isn’t projected to be released until 2022. In the movie, Lohan plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a horrible skiing accident. She doesn’t remember much about her identity, including her outrageous wealth or fiancé. A blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter take care of her during the magical days leading up to Christmas. Their thoughtful care for her causes her to change her perspective about the extravagant lifestyle she once led.

Lindsay Lohan‘s love life

Lohan recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Bader Shammas. She made the relationship public in February 2020 by becoming “Instagram official” with a picture but not too quickly after, she deleted all social media proof. Some fans assumed the relationship was over, but it turns out, she simply wanted to keep her private life under wraps. There’s not a lot of public knowledge known about Shammas but what the world does know for sure is that he’s not someone who works in the entertainment industry. He isn’t an actor, musician, comedian, or anything like that… he manages funds for extremely wealthy people at a place called Credit Suisse. Details about where Lohan and Shammas met for the first time are unclear, but it’s widely believed that they crossed paths in Dubai since that’s been here home for nearly six years.

Who was Lindsay Lohan dating before getting engaged to Bader Shammas?

via Getty Images

One of Lohan‘s most high-profile relationships was with pop star Aaron Carter in 2003. He also once dated Hillary Duff which caused a lot of drama in the media between the two beautiful starlets. After that, Lohan was famously linked to That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama in 2004, before his relationship with Demi Lovato. Lohan’s relationship with a restaurateur named Harry Morton took up most of her time in 2006, but from 2008 to 2009, she was in a relationship with a woman named Samantha Ronson. Ronson is an English DJ who was able to keep Lohan‘s attention for quite some time. In 2016, Lohan was engaged to a Russian businessman named Igor Tarabasov, but that relationship didn’t work out either.

What about Lindsay Lohan‘s music career?

Lohan released new music as recently as 2020 with a song called “Back to Me.” Unfortunately, not too many people heard about the release of her new music since she was still flying under the radar at the moment she dropped the song. The music she released in 2003 and 2004 is still considered the high point of her singing career. Her two biggest tracks “Rumors” and “Confessions of a Broken Heart” garnered her a lot of positive attention and feedback back in the day. It’s possible Lohan might continue releasing new music into the future for her fans to enjoy.

Lindsay Lohan is now on Cameo

After Cameo launched, plenty of celebrities flooded to the site in order to connect with their fans on a more authentic level. The site allows customers to purchase personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities. Anyone who wants to send a “happy birthday” message to their best friend, or a “happy anniversary” message to their partner from Lohan herself can pay for a quick video at the rate of $475. She also offers professional, business Cameo videos for $5,000.

Does Lindsay Lohan still have her Mykonos beach resort?

Lohan is still very much in charge of the Lohan Beach House Mykonos resort that people love to travel to for a fun and peaceful vacation. The gorgeous resort offers fine dining, umbrella cabanas along the water’s edge, and stunning views of the ocean. The official website allows users to book services in either Greek or English! The site also goes over the many restaurants, beaches, and wellness amenities offered at the property. The entire property looks like the ideal place to go for a relaxing vacation during the summer season.

What charity is Lindsay Lohan involved with these days?

According to the link on Lohan’s Instagram page, she’s connected to the Lebanon Crisis Relief Fund Program these days. Being a charitable individual is obviously very important to Lohan since she’s chosen to include the donation link on her profile. The crisis relief fund informational page talks about how the COVID-19 pandemic devastated Lebanon along with an economic collapse and refugee crisis. The devastating conditions mean that the people of the area need a lot of support. This isn’t the only charity Lohan has ever been connected to, but it’s the one she has most recently been supportive of.

Lindsay Lohan has a podcast on the way

Podcasts tend to be the perfect place for celebrities to open up about some of the more interesting details of their lives. On Instagram, Lohan wrote, “I’m excited to partner with studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast. I’m looking forward to connecting more of my fans and having intimate conversations with all leaders and friends across all industries.” The title of her upcoming podcast hasn’t been released just yet, but the fact that she promises to open up on an intimate level is definitely something to look forward to.