‘Quiet On Set’ episode 3 release date, confirmed

In the ‘90s and 2000s, there was nothing bigger in kids’ television than Nickelodeon. But in Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, there is seemingly nothing more horrifying.

The new documentary series streaming on Max delves into the underbelly of Nickelodeon’s most prolific writer, Dan Schnieder. Among many things, the creative was the architect behind All That and The Amanda Show. But in recent years, Schneider has been revealed to be an insidious force behind the network. Former stars from Nickelodeon have been coming out of the woodwork, indicating that the writer was inappropriate behind the scenes. Quiet On Set interviews these stars, and former employees who have shocking anecdotes about what the atmosphere was really like.

On season 1 of The Amanda Show, Schneider hired only 2 female writers, who had to share a salary. Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton alleged they were degraded and humiliated in the writer’s room before ultimately being phased out. The multi-episode docuseries fleshes out these stories and so many more.

When does episode 3 of Quiet On Set air?

Amanda Bynes, Drake Bell, and Jeanette McCurdy were some stars elevated because of their proximity to Schneider. However, these stars have also had struggles later in life. McCurdy has quite publicly denounced her time on Nickelodeon. In her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, the iCarly star detailed how toxic the network was.

Quiet On Set explores the specifics of each episode of the series. The first 2 episodes aired on March 17, 2024. Viewers will not have to wait that much longer for more entries into these fascinating and terrible events. Episodes 3 and 4 will air on the following day, March 18. Fans can watch the following episodes on Investigation Discovery and Max.