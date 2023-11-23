What is ‘Peacock Black Friday’?

Earlier this year, streaming service Peacock scrapped its free trial offer and significantly bumped up its subscription costs. The basic package went from $4.99 to $5.99 and there was a jump from $9.99 to $11.99 for its premium, ad-free package.

Now there’s a surprisingly good Black Friday deal on for the premium service. Peacock airs critically acclaimed Poker Face, Law & Order, and Saturday Night Live, as well as live sports like Monday Night Football, and the Olympic Games in Paris next year. There are also plenty of popular movies, like the John Wick quadrilogy, Terrifier, and The Grinch.

With this deal Peacock Premium with ads will drop from $5.99 a month to $1.99 a month for 12 months, saving a total of $48 a year. Alternatively, subscribers can pay $19.99 for a full year’s access to Peacock Premium’s basic tier.

via Lionsgate

To access this offer, use the code YEARLONG between now and November 27th, when purchasing the ads package of Peacock streaming. If you are not greeted by the Black Friday sale on the website or app, an option to use a discount code should appear at the checkout when your payment information is requested.

Be warned, however – this offer does not apply to the package without ads, and after 12 months, your bill will be automatically bumped up to $5.99 a month, although subscribers can change their subscription at any time. This offer is also only available to new customers, who have never subscribed to Peacock before. Current or past customers cannot lower their annual or monthly fees to receive the discount.