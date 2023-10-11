What is Will Smith’s zodiac sign?

Will Smith is one of the most well-known actors of our time. Launching his acting career in 1990 and consistently landing starring roles ever since, his acting prowess is well established. Yet his role in the Hollywood spotlight has been almost as varied as his on-screen gigs. Will Smith has played America’s sweetheart, bad boy, heartthrob, villain, and hero throughout his decades-long year career. Now with the recent bombshell about his and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s six-year-long behind-the-scenes separation, he is revealed as playing the role of the ultimate secret keeper.

Yes, Will Smith is certainly a complicated character, so we decided to dig into his chart to see if his zodiac sign could shed any light on his personal life, loves, and oftentimes odd behavior and choices. Here’s what we found.

Will Smith’s zodiac sign revealed

Will Smith was born on September 25, making him fall under the air sign of Libra. Air signs are generally very creative and logical, and love a lot of freedom and movement in their lives and careers. Unfortunately, they can also be a bit flighty, often blowing whichever way the wind takes them and getting caught up in their own thoughts. They can be prone to anxiety and overthinking which can cause big reactions to seemingly small slights, as we have seen is well documented with Smith. Generally, air signs do well paired with a grounded earth sign, which Jada Pinkett Smith just happens to be, falling under the sign of Virgo.

Yet the problem many Libras tend to face can be seen in their pictorial representation, the sign of the scales. Libra’s feel a deep sense of justice and loyalty, they like things to be balanced and can often go above and beyond to ensure the scales of life are evened. This can mean putting others’ needs before their own or allowing their partner to determine the emotional vibe of the relationship. They can spend so much time trying to balance their partner’s feelings, they forget about their own. Many Libras report feeling that they don’t feel okay unless everyone around them is okay. Therefore they set out on the task of balancing the entire partnership, family, or even office environment.

That’s a big task for one person. The magic in Libra is learning that true balance comes from allowing their own needs to be met as well as another person’s and finding the happy medium between. Otherwise, they can tend to overcorrect, again as we have seen with Will Smith’s Oscar’s outburst.

Will Smith’s natal chart explored

Smith’s violent reaction is fairly unusual in some ways for Libras, as they are generally the ultimate peacemakers. They can be highly avoidant of conflict including difficult conversations with partners or friends, in order to attempt to keep the peace. The magic there is borrowing some fire from their Aries opposite, and learning that some conflict is necessary in creating true peace and balance in life and love. It seems Smith may have taken a little too much Aries fire medicine at the Oscars.

Although he and Jada’s recent six-year separation announcement has shocked fans, for a Libra, it really isn’t that unusual. Libra is also the sign of partnerships so they can be highly dedicated to maintaining a partnership no matter what. As mentioned, they can also tend toward avoidance so as opposed to having the tough conversation of “maybe we are no longer compatible” they will allow things like a six-year-long separation to just continue on. Virgo’s, as Jada Pinkett Smith is, are also highly dedicated to causes, which makes them a good pairing with Libra in many aspects but can make them equally avoidant of ending things. Virgo can feel very dedicated to a partnership or marriage and take it as a sign of failure if it doesn’t work out. While Libra can be very open and charismatic about many things, their partnership is not usually one of them, especially if their partner is less extroverted. Both they and Virgo can tend toward introversion and privacy in the relationship arena so it is possible that is also why the two kept a lid on their big announcement for so long.

While Will Smith’s behavior can sometimes make him come across as the ultimate man of mystery, his zodiac sign may help shine a little light on things. Libra’s are generally the more peaceful of the crew but as they are the sign of partnership, a lot of their behavior can depend on what is going on in their personal life. An unbalanced home scale can cause the generally charismatic, creative, and peace-loving air sign to act in ways that appear erratic, ungrounded, and over the top. Now, with the separation announcement, we may have a glimpse as to why, as of late, one of America’s favorite actors hasn’t been the Fresh Prince we’ve all previously known and loved.