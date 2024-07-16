Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mike Lindell Donald Trump
Image via Wiki Common/Getty/Joe Raedle / Staff
Category:
News

Whatever you do, don’t show Mike Lindell this MyEarPillow meme, because he WILL get ideas

Could this be the must-have sleep accessory next year?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 05:17 pm

Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) with a large white bandage over one ear after a would-be assassin tried to take Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania but grazed his ear, instead.

Recommended Videos

Though no laughing matter, the internet wasted no time crafting the perfect meme targeting how Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and longtime Trump supporter, might react to how Trump looked at the RNC — could a new MyPillow product be in the works?

Introducing the “MyEarPillow”

via Mayra Photography/X

The day after Trump’s RNC appearance, Mayra Photography shared a meme on X, mimicking a My Pillow advertisement with Mike Lindell’s face and two large white bandages, similar to what Trump wore, over each ear, like pillows. Mayra captioned the post, “Too soon? NAH 😂🤣” At least one commenter agreed.

via Janice/X

Mayra wasn’t the only one to have fun with Trump’s ear bandage. Actor Mark Hamill called it a “ludicrously oversized ear bandage” in an X post.

Has Lindell commented?

via Mike Lindell/X

Mike Lindell has long been a vocal 2020 election denier, and in the days after the assassination attempt, he made no public comment about what happened. However, Lindell shared a few posts on X, one of which was captioned, “Praise the Lord …. our real president is ok!” And “Thank you for your service! Feeling safe in Milwaukee!” where the RNC was held. This proves Lindell witnessed the big white bandage for himself.

Trump’s bandage aside, one audience member at the Trump rally died in the attack, two others were injured, and the shooter was shot and killed. No motive for the assassination attempt has so far been reported.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.