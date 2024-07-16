Whatever you do, don’t show Mike Lindell this MyEarPillow meme, because he WILL get ideas

Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) with a large white bandage over one ear after a would-be assassin tried to take Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania but grazed his ear, instead.

Though no laughing matter, the internet wasted no time crafting the perfect meme targeting how Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and longtime Trump supporter, might react to how Trump looked at the RNC — could a new MyPillow product be in the works?

Introducing the “MyEarPillow”

Too soon? NAH 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/kEq5GxxdtP — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 (@LePapillonBlu2) July 16, 2024 via Mayra Photography/X

The day after Trump’s RNC appearance, Mayra Photography shared a meme on X, mimicking a My Pillow advertisement with Mike Lindell’s face and two large white bandages, similar to what Trump wore, over each ear, like pillows. Mayra captioned the post, “Too soon? NAH 😂🤣” At least one commenter agreed.

No Mayra darling! Just the right time! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VKicgOYYE3 — 🫒🍒 JANICE💙❤🌿🦋 #STRONGER TOGETHER IN 2024 (@loveshine204) July 16, 2024 via Janice/X

Mayra wasn’t the only one to have fun with Trump’s ear bandage. Actor Mark Hamill called it a “ludicrously oversized ear bandage” in an X post.

Thank you for your service! Feeling safe in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/U5ZKee7OrM — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) July 15, 2024 via Mike Lindell/X

Mike Lindell has long been a vocal 2020 election denier, and in the days after the assassination attempt, he made no public comment about what happened. However, Lindell shared a few posts on X, one of which was captioned, “Praise the Lord …. our real president is ok!” And “Thank you for your service! Feeling safe in Milwaukee!” where the RNC was held. This proves Lindell witnessed the big white bandage for himself.

Trump’s bandage aside, one audience member at the Trump rally died in the attack, two others were injured, and the shooter was shot and killed. No motive for the assassination attempt has so far been reported.

