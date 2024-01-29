Who is Ava DuVernay’s husband?

Writer, producer, and director Ava DuVernay is known for epic movies from the Oscar-nominated Selma to 13th to A Wrinkle in Time. Needless to say, the Emmy-winning 51-year-old has had a busy career. Her most recent endeavor is the film Origin, which tells the story of author Isabel Wilkerson and her journey to write Caste: The Origins of Our Descent.

DuVernay specializes in telling radical stories about race and history, even earning herself the title of the first Black woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. By the age of 50, she had written and directed multiple award-winning movies and TV shows, making quite a name for herself in Hollywood.

She has previously spoken about how all of her hard work and success is due in part to her decision not to get married or have children. She told InStyle in 2022, that she was still learning how to open herself up to new relationships, but that by closing herself off to the possibility of marriage and children she was able to completely embrace her career in her thirties.

She went on to say that she is all for doing what feels right to her, likely what led her to become one of the most powerful female directors in Hollywood. Despite her loud, high-impact career, DuVernay keeps a quiet personal life, making it difficult to tell if anyone could change her mind about her decision not to get married or have kids.

The only person that DuVernay has ever been linked to was a brief relationship with American rapper and Actor Common, according to Meawww. The pair have collaborated on several projects, including 13th and Home Sweet Home. Neither of them ever spoke publicly about anything but their professional relationship, so there’s a good chance these rumors were just hopeful musings more than anything else Common recently confirmed his relationship with singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, and as far as the public knows, DuVernay remains single.

Just like the rest of us, British actor and director and Ava’s friend David Oyelowo still has some hope for the director’s love life, he even told Essence in 2020 that he was still trying to help DuVernay find the “Nigerian Prince” who is worthy of her affection, despite her busy schedule.

Regardless of the hopes of her fans and close friends, Ava DuVernay remains focused on her work, with no plans for kids or spouses to speak of. Her most recent baby, the movie Origin, is currently playing in theaters.