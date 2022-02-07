Who is Dylan Sprouse’s girlfriend?

After Suite Life of Zack and Cody premiered on Disney Channel, almost everyone was obsessed with the two blonde twin boys in the leading roles. We’re talking about Cole and Dylan Sprouse. A lot of media attention has gone to Cole in recent years, since he’s been part of a major CW TV show called Riverdale as Jughead Jones. His super public relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart made headlines before they called it quits. Dylan, on the other hand, has been in a long-term relationship himself with a beautiful model named Barbara Palvin. Here’s what you should know about the gorgeous girl, how they met, and what their relationship is like.

Who is Barbara Palvin?

There are so many famous models in the industry right now, from Kendall Jenner to Cara Delevingne, but Barbara Palvin has made a name for herself amongst the greats. She’s Hungarian and first appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue back in 2016. By the time 2019 rolled around, she had become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Being able to model lingerie for such an upscale brand is a dream job for many models. Barbara also serves as an Armani Beauty Ambassador which is considered a huge honor in her industry. She’s currently signed to IMG Models Worldwide. Her modeling agency is known for having a super diverse roster of talent.

How long have Dylan and Barbara been together?

Dylan and Barbara have been going strong since June 2018. Their loyalty to each other runs deep. She revealed to W Magazine how their relationship got started. She simply said, “He slid into my DMs.” He added, “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.“ It’s unclear why Barbara waited half a year before responding to his message, but nevertheless, once she did respond the rest was history.

Do Dylan and Barbara currently live together?

The relationship between Dylan and Barbara is truly serious. They lived together in New York City for over two years before deciding they wanted to relocate to Los Angeles. In September 2021, they embarked on their journey to move from the East Coast to the West Coast. Home is where the heart is, so as long as they’re together, it’s obvious they’ll be just fine – regardless of location.

Dylan and Barbara are comfortable with PDA

Some Hollywood couples like to keep their relationships on the down low, keeping their fans totally in the dark about what’s going on. Dylan and Barbara are pretty comfortable sharing their whirlwind romance with their fans. They post pictures with each other pretty often, adding adorable captions as well. Back in 2018 when Dylan was celebrating his birthday, Barbara posted a precious tribute to the handsome actor. She wrote, “Even though it’s your birthday I feel like I just got the biggest present of all. Happy birthday boss baby.“ He responded to the sentimental post saying, “This has been a very memorable one. I would pick no one else to spend it with. Can’t wait for the rest of this car ride.“ Wherever they were headed in the car that day, all they cared about was being together! Cuteness overload.

When did Barbara and Dylan have their red carpet debut?

In September 2018, Dylan and Barbara had their first-ever red carpet debut at New York Fashion Week. They both wore predominately black and looked totally dapper as a power couple. Not too long after that, they hit the carpet for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November of that year. Barbara actually walked the stage in that show with other beautiful models, and Dylan stood up to clap for her in the audience. They were totally giving us #CouplesGoals vibes.

Are Dylan and Barbara getting married?

Although Dylan and Barbara‘s relationship has been going strong for over three years, he hasn’t popped the question just yet. Getting engaged is a huge deal in the Hollywood industry, because just about everyone starts talking about it once it becomes reality. From there, they’d have to start planning their wedding! It doesn’t look like Dylan and Barbara have reached that level in their relationship just yet. She hasn’t been spotted with an engagement ring at any point in time. Since the couple appears to be totally happy in their relationship, it wouldn’t be the biggest stretch to assume they’ll be getting engaged sometime in the next few years.

What’s Barbara’s net worth?

Barbara’s career as a model has done wonders for her in terms of her finances. She currently has a net worth of $6 million! At the young age of 13, she was discovered by a talent scout on the streets of Budapest and from that point on, she knew she was destined for greatness. That same year, she booked her first major modeling job, which was a spread in Spurr Magazine. The high-profile publications she’s modeled for since then have only gotten more and more glamorous. She’s done work for the likes of Vogue, L’Oreal Paris, Louis Vuitton, and Prada. She’s even been compared to Brooke Shields! It’s not surprising at all that Barbara has an awesome net worth of $6 million. Dylan, in comparison, has a net worth of $8 million, earned from his career as an actor.

Barbara is pretty popular on social media

Barbara’s got over 17 million followers on Instagram who appreciate her stunning good looks and her passion for fashion. Many of her gorgeous pictures come from her professional photoshoots or magazine covers. Whether she’s all bundled up in a super modest sweater or wearing nothing more than a bikini, she has an amazing vibe. On Twitter, Barbara has over 1.1 million followers who appreciate the random thoughts she has here and there. She posts a lot of her Instagram content on her Twitter feed for her fans to see. It’s obvious that Barbara is super-influential with millions of followers across both social media platforms.