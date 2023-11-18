The Crown has just unveiled the first half of its final chapter, with Netflix dropping the first four episodes of the sixth season of the series. In the first two episodes, carrying over from the finale of season five, a love triangle between newly single Princess Diana, movie producer Dodi Fayed, and his model fiancé Kelly Fisher becomes public knowledge. As Diana attempts to use her influence to draw attention to landmines in Bosnia, a press storm during a planned conference continues to bring up the subject of Fisher.

In the final episode of Diana and Dodi’s time on the series, the ill-fated lovers express regrets over how their relationship started. The model has filed a lawsuit against her former fiancé, in which he acknowledges he encouraged her to step away from her career. Diana responds sympathetically over her former love rival, as she recalls the feeling of knowing about a so-called “other woman” in a relationship. After their deaths later that episode in a Paris car accident, Fisher’s fate is not revealed on the series.

Who is Kelly Fisher, the American model featured in ‘The Crown’?

Kelly Fisher (born c.1967) is an American model, originally hailing from Louisville, Kentucky. After her family relocated to Canada, Fisher began working as a professional model from her teenage years, working with major fashion brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein.

Fisher is said to have began dating Dodi Fayed in July 1996, when the model would have been around 29 years old, with Fayed being 41 years old. The seriousness of Fayed and Fisher’s relationship – especially whether or not they actually were engaged – has been up for debate. It was reported that the couple got engaged in February the following year, but Dodi’s family later denied that an engagement never happened – although Mohamed Al-Fayed has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories in the past.

As stated in The Crown, Fisher did intend to sue Fayed, hiring famed Hollywood lawyer Gloria Allred to help her make her case. According to The Independent, Fisher filed a lawsuit against Fayed after he encouraged her to “put her career in second place behind him and to spend more time with him and less on her modeling career.”

The suit also claimed that Dodi promised the then-30-year-old over half a million in exchange for what was seemingly a semi-retirement from her lifelong career. Instead, she received $60,000, then later a bounced check for $200,000. In a press conference, Kelly wore her alleged engagement ring as evidence of Fayed’s fraudulent behavior.

The pair were said to have set a date for a wedding on August 9th, 1997, the very same month that Dodi and Diana would suddenly perish after crashing in a tunnel while escaping photographers in a high-speed chase. After her ex-fiancé’s death, Kelly dropped the suit, “out of respect for the tragedy, and tremendous loss the Fayed family has suffered.”

Since then, Fisher has taken a step back from the spotlight. As reported by The Sun, she now lives in South Carolina, having traded modeling for real estate, working as a property developer. She is said to be married to Mikhail Movshina, a Russian pilot, whom she shares a daughter with.