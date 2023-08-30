Who is Meg Ryan dating?

Forget about what's happening on-screen, we want to know who Meg's in love with for real.

Well it’s official, Meg Ryan just broke the internet. With the release of a trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy, What Happens Later, Ryan simultaneously announced her glorious return to show business.

Publicly retiring from acting after 2008’s The Women, following by a small role in 2015’s Ithaca, Meg Ryan decided to step away from the spotlight for an undisclosed amount of time — citing “burnout” as a main reason behind taking the break in the first place.

Now, Meg is back and better than ever in what seems to be a film only she could pull off.

Another romantic comedy. Seriously, these things are Meg Ryan’s bread and butter. She’s the queen of rom-coms, and rightfully so. This is the same woman who has starred in films like: You’ve Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally, and Sleepless in Seattle — to name a few.

Along the way Meg romanced plenty of Hollywood heavyweights during her time in front of the camera, and happened to fall in love off-screen in the process. So who were all of her romantic partners in the past, and who the heck is she with now?

Dated, married, Meg’s done both. To start, Meg Ryan married actor Dennis Quaid in 1991 — although they would separate 9 years later in 2000. After Quaid, Meg found love again with another star, Russell Crowe. And while filming 2000’s Proof of Life, the pair began a brief romantic relationship which ended in 2001.

Having enough of the actors in her life, Meg decided to take a stab at dating a musicians instead. You know, because they’re notoriously known for their stability and good behavior. Meg and John Mellencamp got together in late 2010, and were together until 2014. Four years later they found each other again, and announced a short-lived engagement that was broken off in 2019.

Now, nearly four years since her failed engagement, Meg is back and better than ever. So who is she with? More importantly, does it matter? She’s had some ups, she’s had some downs — she’s dates some of the most recognizable men in entertainment. Single or not, Meg Ryan is going to be alright.

Who is Meg Ryan romantically with now?

No one. As far as we can tell, Ryan isn’t dating anyone publicly, at least on paper. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t had some secrets flings since that final breakup — but why should anyone care about that? If the lady wants to keep her romantic life private, then more power to her.