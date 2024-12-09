‘Who is this handsome man?’: A mystery Royal stole the show at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service, and fans are demanding answers

This past Friday, Dec. 6, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, hosted her fourth annual “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Accompanying Kate were her husband, William, Prince of Wales, and several other prominent members of the British Royal Family, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, Peter and Autumn Phillips, and Daniel and Lady Sarah Chatto.

The royals were joined by 1,600 guests who have supported others in their communities, either personally, through their work, or by selflessly giving up their free time through volunteering.

During the service, the service’s speakers focused on the themes of love and empathy. Said speakers included the aforementioned William, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty OBE, and acclaimed actor Richard E. Grant. Additionally, notable people linked to the themes, including Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy MBE (who was recently tragically diagnosed with terminal cancer) lit candles.

The service combined traditional and modern elements to help people of all faiths (and no faith) relate to it. The musical performances included the Westminster Abbey Choir singing some of the most beloved Christmas carols, and Olivia Dean, Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith, JP Cooper, pianist Rosey Chan, two soloists from The Royal Ballet, and students from The Royal Ballet School all took to the stage.

However, amid all the festive pomp and circumstance, a mystery member of the Royal Family in the crowd hogged much of the attention of watching fans. The man, seated almost directly behind the Princess of Wales at the service, appeared in a photograph that went viral on social media as countless admirers sought to identify him. One person likened his appearance to that of Clark Kent, the handsome alter-ego of the iconic DC Comics superhero Clark Kent (although the person did mistakenly say “Kent Clark”), who’s been played on-screen by the likes of Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill.

Do we know who the man is?

Fortunately for those curious admirers, HELLO! is one of several publications that has succeeded in identifying him. He is George Gilman, the husband of Lady Rose Gilman. Lady Rose had previously appeared at several other notable royal events, including the May 2023 coronation of King Charles III.

Lady Rose is Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester’s daughter. Prince Richard is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, George V’s grandson, and 31st in line to the throne. She married George in July 2008, when they wed in Queen’s Chapel, St James’ Palace.

According to Royal Family Tree, George is 44 years old. Per the Express, he’s the son of property developer Peter J. I. Gilman and Gillian D. Buxton. He works in real estate, following in his father’s footsteps, and has a Bachelor’s degree in economics and public policy and a Masters in property valuation and law. George and his wife have two children together, Lyla Beatrix Christabel Gilman, who’s 14, and Rufus Frederick Montagu Gilman, who’s 12.

While we’re confident the revelation that George is married will have disappointed a few of his new admirers, at least they’ve discovered who he is.

