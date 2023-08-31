Who plays William Afton in the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie?

For fans of the horror video game franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s, a big-screen adaptation hitting theaters around Halloween later this year could not be more perfect. But as many gamers know, the casting of the antagonist of the series, William Afton, is important in order for the spine-chilling moments from the narrative to hit just right. So who plays the devious child serial killer and businessman?

For those not familiar with Five Nights at Freddy’s, it centers on a fictional family pizza restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Like a cursed Chuck E. Cheese, the fast-food chain features animal mascots in the form of animatronics, such as the titular bear Freddy. As a night-time security guard for one of these defunct establishments, who is played by Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt in the movie, the player must survive multiple graveyard shifts despite the threat of the horrifying mascots coming to life and trying to kill him.

Throughout the course of the first game, it is revealed that William Afton is not only the co-founder of the Freddy Fazbear restaurant chain, but he’s also a malicious killer who is the reason the animatronic creatures are possessed by the ghost children of his victims.

The new trailer for the film actually does a good job at putting audiences off the scent of the killer at the narrative’s center, despite appearing plain as day in the teaser. Nevertheless, the name of the actor who portrays William in the movie has come to light.

What plays William Afton in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Image via Universal.

The top-billed actor in Five Nights at Freddy’s is none other than comedy-horror legend Matthew Lillard, known for roles in films such as Scream and Scooby-Doo. Of course, eagle-eyed observers may have noticed that Lillard’s name on the IMDb credits is Steve Raglan. However, Steve, who initially hooks Mike up with the security gig to begin with, as seen in the trailer, is nothing more than a facade.

The reality is, Steve is merely an alias that he assumes as a career counselor to hide the fact that he is, in fact, William the child killer. Lillard confirmed that he would be playing William in a three-picture deal in a recent interview with WeeklyMTG (via Looper).

Five Nights at Freddy’s comes to theaters on Oct. 27.