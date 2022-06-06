Netflix brings exciting interviews, reveals, and first looks to thrilled audiences during Geeked Week, and streamers are tuning in on bated breath to wait for the next exciting moment.

The Sandman was one upcoming series that Netflix is showcasing during Geeked Week. In addition to a first look and a reveal date, fans now know who will be voicing Merv Pumpkinhead’s character in the DC series, and he’s a high-caliber acting legend.

Showrunner Alan Heinberg was excited beyond measure to announce the voice of Merv Pumpkinhead.

“That is a big reveal and I’m going to tell you. We were thrilled to be able to ask and get Mark Hamill to be the voice of Merv Pumpkinhead and he’s fantastic in it. And he was such a pleasure to work with. Neil and I had a day with him on Zoom and he could not have been sweeter. ‘Can I try this? Can I try that? What do you need? Let me do it again. I didn’t like that one.’ It just made me a new kind of fan of his. I just loved him.”

Executive Producer Neil Gaiman also shared his thoughts on Hamill voicing the multifaceted character of Pumpkinhead — and he says it’s going to be a fun ride.

“His Merv is hilarious. That’s the other thing I think that needs saying. Merv was always in the comics the, on the one hand, a kind of comic relief but on the other hand, also the voice of sanity, the voice of just going “this is actually kind of nuts. Hamill gets to be that person, especially when arguing with Patton Oswalt’s Matthew. So much fun.”

The Sandman kicks off on Netflix on August 5, and you won’t want to miss it.