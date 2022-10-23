Whovians cannot get over that massive 14th ‘Doctor Who’ twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who episode, titled ‘The Power of the Doctor’

Jodie Whittaker’s sendoff as Doctor Who in The Power of the Doctor episode truly turned out to be something spectacular, with throwback after throwback and one heck of a twist ending.

Of course, this ending is the topic of conversation on everyone’s lips, so this is your second and final spoiler warning – turn back now and watch the episode or have the surprise ruined, because it may not have gone down the way you think.

The doctor who fandom rn #doctorwho

pic.twitter.com/pbwJbfM55Q — Em | dw spoilers (@littleteagirl_) October 23, 2022

Of course, if you stay up to date with your Doctor Who news, you’d know that a certain fan-favorite Doctor from the past would be getting involved with the series going forward, but the capacity in which they would be contributing was relatively unknown, until now.

Ladies and gentlemen, Daleks and Zygons, your fourteenth doctor is…

Jodie Whittaker regenerated into David Tennant, the tenth doctor. This was a pretty mindblowing revelation, considering it was common knowledge that Ncuti Gatwa would be stepping into the role.

#DoctorWho OMG Holy Crap! David Tennant is BACK 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 I am SO! SO! HAPPY! pic.twitter.com/N6LQSane6n — Frazadaz (@Frazadaz_) October 23, 2022

It’s a fantastic time to be a Doctor Who fan, with Russell T Davies also making a return to penning the series.

David Tennant is the Doctor again and Russel T Davies is writing Doctor Who again #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/v2HrPECAoA — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) October 23, 2022

It’s going to be an agonizing wait to see how our fourteenth Doctor paves the way for the now-fifteenth, with the BBC confirming the next batch of three special episodes will make their way to TV screens in November 2023 to mark Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary.

We’ve got a year to speculate and come up with theories as to how it’s all going to play out, but for now – we think we can all take a second to collectively proclaim – welcome back David Tennant.

#DoctorWho OMG Holy Crap! David Tennant is BACK 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 I am SO! SO! HAPPY! pic.twitter.com/N6LQSane6n — Frazadaz (@Frazadaz_) October 23, 2022

You can catch up on the action or relive the jaw-dropping events of The Power of the Doctor on BBC iPlayer right now.