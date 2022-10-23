David Tennant returns in first trailer for ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary celebrations

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”

The Jodie Whittaker era is over, so say hello to your new Doctor… David Tennant?!

Doctor Who aired its most shocking episode in forever this Sunday, a feature-length finale for the Thirteenth Doctor that saw Whittaker’s Time Lord regenerate, just as was promised. But, in a big twist, she didn’t transform into Ncuti Gatwa, like we expected, but instead returned into the form of the Tenth Doctor, with Tennant once again playing the time traveling hero. Just in time to steer the ship into the sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary in 2023.

The special, titled “The Power of the Doctor,” was followed by a short but explosive teaser for what’s to come next year. A teaser that offers not just a sneak peek at Catherine Tate’s return as Donna Noble and Neil Patrick Harris as a mysterious new villain, it may also feature a sneaky cameo from a certain incoming incarnation. Check it out below:

"I don't know who I am anymore…"



"I don't know who I am anymore…"

Doctor Who returns 2023.

Tennant’s return to his most beloved role (sorry, Good Omens‘ Crowley the demon and Jessica Jones‘s Kilgrave) has long been confirmed, as the Scottish star was announced to be involved in some capacity in the 60th birthday bash earlier this year. When set photos emerged featuring Tennant filming without Gatwa around, fans deduced that he might take over as an interim Doctor before handing the baton — or sonic screwdriver — over to Gatwa full-time. It seems that prediction was bang on the money.

We don’t know exactly when Doctor Who will be back on our screens, but like the trailer says, David Tennant will step out of the TARDIS once more sometime in 2023.