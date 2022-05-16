Fresh off the shocking announcement that David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who, our first glimpse at the beloved star’s comeback as the Tenth Doctor has already materialized online. A week after the news of Ncuti Gatwa’s casting as the latest incarnation of the Time Lord, the BBC confirmed this Sunday that Tennant will be reprising his role in next year’s 60th-anniversary special, presumably alongside Gatwa.

While we’ve yet to get a look at the Sex Education veteran as the Doctor’s latest form, these first set photos from filming the 2023 special in Cardiff offer a thrilling sneak peek at Tennant back as Ten. While blurry, the pics are sure to get fans all nostalgic as Tennant is depicted wearing his familiar brown pinstripe suit and white sneakers. Plus, his hair is styled into the Doctor’s iconic spiked ‘do.

🚨 DAVID TENNANT ON SET AS THE DOCTOR WITH A NEW COAT🚨



It’s started !!! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/OGPLt3rESQ — Safe Space Who (@SafeSpaceDrWho) May 16, 2022

Additional images from location filming appear to show Catherine Tate, who is reprising Donna Noble alongside Tennant, from behind. What’s more, a model of the TARDIS that matches the one throughout the Jodie Whittaker era and not Tennant’s was also spotted.

3 set pics. Donna, 10 and Jodie’s TARDIS pic.twitter.com/tjiiFkrHOq — Jude (@_PigginTeaBreak) May 16, 2022

Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, it’s feasible that the production team has simply reused the Whittaker prop rather than constructing an appropriate Tennant-era one to save on costs. So don’t go thinking Whittaker’s going to show up, too ⁠— although, who knows, she may do.

Fans have also noted that Tennant’s coat is different from the one he wore back in the day. In place of his brown trench coat, the Doctor appears to have switched to a similar number but in blue. Catch a clearer look via the image below:

While production is pressing ahead on the landmark episode, we won’t actually get to see the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special until November 2023. In the meantime, Whittaker’s 90-minute finale is due to air sometime this fall as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.