Why did Tailei Qi do it? The UNC Chapel Hill shooting motive explored

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students and faculty are still in shock and mourning over the shooting death of Applied Physical Sciences associate professor Zijie Yan. Yan was a beloved member of the faculty who had worked for the university since 2019. Not long after the gunman was apprehended, his identity was revealed as Tailei Qi, one of Yan’s own graduate students. In fact, Yan had served as Qi’s faculty advisor. So what could have happened to make Qi turn on his own mentor? Here is everything we know about the motive behind the shooting of UNC associate professor Zijie Yan.

The shooting took place in the Caudill Labs on Monday on the UNC campus, a high-level university in the idyllic setting of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A top-tier school, UNC is known for its medical and research programs and is considered one of the best in the country. It has around 32,000 students with about 13,000 staff and faculty members in total. The campus is generally quiet, with a studious atmosphere, however, that peaceful setting was violently disrupted around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28th. Several 911 calls reporting gunshots, suddenly sent the school into lockdown, according to CNN.

The shooting victim, Zijie Yan

Police and university personnel responded immediately, finding the victim was Zijie Yan. Yan was an associate professor also from China, who according the UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz was a “beloved colleague, mentor and a friend to so many on our campus, and a father to two young children.” So who would want to hurt him?

It wouldn’t take long for the law enforcement to have an answer. The suspect was apprehended around 2:30 pm and his identity was revealed the following day. Students and faculty were shocked to find out that the shooter was one of their own. Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student on a visa from China, was taken into custody as the prime suspect in the crime. While the 9 mm handgun allegedly used by Tailei has yet to be found, law enforcement feels confident they have the right person in custody.

Why did Tailei Qi shoot his advisor?

While a motive was not immediately apparent, some digging did find that Tailei Qi in his since-suspended X(Twitter) account, did register complaints about his mentor, professor, and lab leader. In one tweet according to The Independent, he stated “Just have a talk with my PI and get his promise. He should have more experience to handle with these girls and tattletales” with PI believed to refer to Zijie Yan. He also made references to “bullying” in another tweet, also on the since-suspended account. “Bully in america seems to be a problem. It often comes with people not stopping them at the first time.” These tweets came a year prior to this month’s incident, yet are believed to show a pattern of difficulty in Qi’s life and potential disagreements with his mentor, Yan. While the exact motive is yet to be uncovered, even if it is finally revealed, it will most likely prove little consolation to the student body affected by the shooting and the friends and family who mourn Yan’s loss. No one else was physically injured during the shooting, all reports indicate Qi left the building after shooting Yan.

Qi is being charged with first-degree murder and a weapons possession charge, and is currently being held at the Orange County jail. No information has been provided about how Qi’s Chinese citizenship and visa status will affect proceedings.

Qi did not provide any additional information on his motives during his first court appearance but it is eerily reminiscent of the Bryan Kohberger murders, only with the tables slightly turned. In the Idaho Student Murders, Kohberger hunted down his students, in the Qi case, he hunted down his professor. Both accused left a social media trail of their interaction with their victims prior to their murders. Could there be something that college faculty are missing that could help keep their students and staff safe?

The University of North Carolina’s response to the shooting

The shooting is one of 49 school shootings to occur in the U.S. this year alone. Meanwhile, the campus attempts to recapture its lost sense of safety, Chancellor Guskiewicz released a statement saying “We will work to rebuild that sense of trust and safety within our community.” The school has canceled all classes and is reportedly taking additional safety precautions. Just a few short weeks ago, the campus had welcomed its largest-ever group of first-year students, now it is having to sort through the aftermath of a tragedy.

David Boliek, the chair of UNC-Chapel Hill made a public statement about the universities response, saying “I think by all accounts and my own personal observation, the emergency preparedness plan was executed as well as could be expected. I don’t think we could expect any more than what they did.” A lockdown was immediately put into effect when the shooting was reported, and students and faculty barricaded in classrooms for several hours until the suspect was apprehended near the campus. Boliek adds that they will continue to offer mental health services on an ongoing basis to their students in an effort to prevent future tragedies.

The university is also currently offering additional resources to all its staff and students to deal with the aftermath of the shooting and the loss of one of their beloved professors. While UNC-Chapel Hill and law enforcement work to continue to find answers to how this tragedy could be prevented, the true motive behind the killing has yet to be revealed.

While it seems Tailei Qi knew Ziejie Yan as a professor, advisor, and lab leader it is unclear if there was a personal or professional dispute that may have triggered the event on Monday. While the tweets are mysterious they don’t seem to hold any additional answers to the questions on everyone’s mind of why Qi did it. At least for the time being Qi’s motive remains somewhat of a mystery, although his social media may have provided some clues.