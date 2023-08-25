Why has ‘Dune 2’ been delayed?

Dune: Part Two could probably be described as the sequel to one of Warner Bros.’ flagship franchises right now, behind perhaps only Barbie, due to the first film blowing audiences and critics away in 2021. So why is there a delay for the star-studded sci-fi follow-up?

With Denise Villenueve’s Dune, the breathtaking visuals of a hero’s journey amid a war in space was only matched by the mind-blowing ensemble cast that included Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Zendaya, among others. Dune ended up walking away with six Oscars and became a box office hit, making it a no-brainer that a sequel was greenlit.

Why has ‘Dune: Part Two’ been delayed?

Screengrab via YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

While the first Dune film experienced its own delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel faced an entirely separate set of problems. Though Dune 2 was originally set for a fall 2023 release, that has been delayed until next year due largely to two labor strikes in Hollywood right now.

Both the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America are currently striking, contributing to WB’s decision to delay the movie, according to Variety. On a practical level, the SAG-AFTRA strike in particular prohibits actors from doing press for films, which could significantly damage the marketing hype for the movie, leading to a potentially lower box office return.

Despite this, neither IMAX nor WB are expected to take a significant hit from the release shuffle. As for IMAX, they will have a healthy slate of releases for the fall period, with films like The Marvels, Equalizer 3, and Wonka. Meanwhile, WB was reportedly confident their release for Dune 2 in March of 2024 will dovetail nicely with the spring break and Easter holidays in terms of setting up a healthy window for box office returns.

Dune 2 — which adds Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Austin Butler to its cast — is now expected to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.