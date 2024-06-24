‘Why is there a group of children attending my garden?’: TikToker left baffled as total strangers show up in her backyard like it’s a tourist attraction

A TikTok has gone viral in which a young girl shows her garden being used by families who appear to have taken their children there for a playdate and a picnic.

Hanna, whose username is jeog1n, posted the 10-second clip whilst her parents were out somewhere, accompanied by the caption, “I am home alone literally what do i do. #fyp #help #whatdoidotherearechildreneverywhere #trending #humor #joke.”

In the video, which also has panic-stricken text over it saying, “HELP WHY IS THERE IS A GROUP OF CHILDREN ATTENDING MY GARDEN???,” Hanna films the people arriving, then shows herself looking understandably confused before showing the children using the garden’s slide and everyone sitting on a picnic blanket enjoying a spot of lunch.

Presumably, the confused visitors mistook the garden for a public park — either that or they thought the homeowners were all elsewhere and took the opportunity to use their property.

Regardless of the logic behind the trespassers’ presence, the TikTok community had much to say about it.

How did TikTok react to this bizarre occurrence?

Catsinabana had a fun suggestion regarding how to deal with the situation, commenting, “The only correct answers to go out there and join them and make it really awkward.”

B humorously commented on what must have been going through the children’s parents’ minds, writing, “Okay so kids tomorrow we see gonna sit in someone’s back yard and have a picnic.”

NEESHA PATTERSON (TattedChick) said, “They must think it’s a park or something.”

Another user, michelle jankowski, said what she’d have done in the same situation: “I wouldve gone out and asked if they were aware thats your backyard and see how they react.”

Commenter had a more bizarre suggestion and wrote, “You’re so blessed,offer them some fruit,open windows to listen to the beautiful sound they make.”

Meanwhile, plenty of commenters were overjoyed to spot a plush of FoxI.Ny, the SKZOO avatar of South Korean boyband Stray Kids’ member I.N., in Hanna’s room. KKH said, “IS THAT FOXINY??,” abby commented, “whyd i recognize foxiny straight away,” and stay4life wrote, “I WATCHED THIS VIDEO FOR 3 TIMES JUST TO MAKE SURE I SAW FOXINY OR I AM GOING INSANE.” Well done, everyone, for having such keen eyes.

In response, literally sirius wrote, “what does foxiny mean?” and took the whole thing off on a completely unrelated tangent

Ultimately, no harm appears to have been done, although it must have been rather alarming for young Hanna. We’re prepared to give the unwelcome visitors the benefit of the doubt and assume it was an honest mistake — but we hope they’re more careful about where they choose to take their children for a day out in the future.

