Will Ferrell roasts American Cinematheque for giving an award to Canadian Ryan Reynolds

A good friend will compliment you when you succeed, but a best friend will make fun of you for it. When you both happen to be Hollywood stars, they will publicly roast you. Such is the case of Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds received the American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 and according to reporting in The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell was present to make sure he kept grounded.

“Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster and Sean Connery, just to name a few. And tonight you chose Mr. Ryan Reynolds. What were you thinking? What happened? Who fell through? He’s not even American, he’s Canadian,” Ferrell chastised the organization.

Will did make sure his friend knew his comments were all in good fun and that he was proud of him. He went on to say: “Ryan Rodney Reynolds, or Ry-Rod, as you are affectionately called by your fans, you are an incredibly talented actor, filmmaker, businessman, but more importantly you’re just a great guy and I’m lucky to be able to call you a friend.”

Ferrell and Reynolds worked together on the new holiday film Spirited from Apple TV. It is a modern musical retelling of the classic Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol. Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present and Reynolds plays Clint Briggs. Present tries to save Clint from his scrooge-like ways. The movie is currently playing in theaters, and was released to stream today on Apple TV.