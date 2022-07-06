You’re probably wondering if the Russians will make a nuisance of themselves in the final season of Stranger Things too, but so far as the Duffers are concerned, that storyline is over.

The creators of Netflix’s hit series have recently discussed their plans for the fifth and final season in an interview with Collider, noting that the Russians aren’t going to appear in season 5 despite their extensive involvement with the Upside Down.

“Listen, things change. It’s odd, because we did outline. We shut down for six months, like every show, everybody, the whole world shut down for six months. We do have a full outline for it. Currently, Russia is not in it. I think one of the things that’s exciting about Season 5 is [that] Season 4 was interesting to us because everyone was scattered to the winds. That’s what was unique about it.”

'Stranger Things 4' volume 2 images 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

While the inclusion of Russian influences in the narrative corresponds to the Cold War period of the show, their appearance in such great force in the third season seemed a little forced and under-developed. That’s probably why the Duffers decided to take the story to the heart of the Motherland itself for the recent run, even if their lax security seems to be turning into some sort of running gag for the series. I mean, if a bunch of kids can infiltrate one of their super-secret facilities in the heart of the United States, what’s stopping a bunch of adults from totally wrecking a Siberian labor camp?

At any rate, it looks like we won’t have to worry too much about their presence in the forthcoming final season, so that’s definitely a win for the fandom.