‘With the leather gloves, perfection!!!’: Beyoncé makes a statement with a stunning fitted maroon suit

Beyoncé has taught us all about power dressing and has become the queen of suits. It wasn’t long ago we were commenting on her bedazzled suit and the cleavage-baring finish she opted for (you wouldn’t be caught dead in this attire if you actually work an office job). Now she is back, more stylish than ever, as she rocks a stunning maroon suit with flared trousers, a matching tie, and leather gloves. You don’t need us to tell you this look is everything, but it is!

Beyoncé posted a collection of photos on Instagram, giving her 314 million followers a glimpse into her life. In one of the pictures, she poses alongside her longtime friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. In another photo, she shared a snap of a birthday cake (Bey turned 43 on Sept. 4, so it’s unclear if it was from her celebration).

Beyoncé inspires us to power dress with a stunning suit we all want to own

The “Texas Hold ’Em” singer’s outfit is worth commenting on and has a decidedly ‘70s vibe. This time, the finish was elegant instead of daring and high-fashion. She has been dressing sharply because she is a style icon, but she’s also grabbed our attention and diverted it to Kamala Harris.

Beyoncé endorsed the current Vice President in her presidential campaign against Republican candidate Donald Trump. The entertainer even appeared alongside Rowland in Houston for Kamala Harris’ “Reproductive Rights” rally late last month, where she wore a black blazer dress that perfectly complemented her curves (her collection of pictures included this look again).

The post’s comment section has been alive with comments. Some are hateful; others praise the singer for being active on social media and sharing her life. “I’m loving the frequent content B! Yasssssss my girl,” a fan wrote. “Looking like a BILLION BUCKS as usual,” another shared. Some people shifted their attention to Queen Bey’s outfit, and the leather gloves have been a real winner! “With the leather gloves, perfection!!!,” a comment reads.

Power dressing is something to celebrate, and Beyoncé has previously commented on her style inspiration, the importance of dressing for your body, and her love of tailored garments. “I really appreciate Audrey Hepburn, and of course, Marilyn [Monroe],” she told Allure of her style icons in a 2011 interview. “I like risk-takers like Cher and Diana Ross. I like people that find what looks really good on them. I think that’s the most important tip. There are things that I love that I know won’t work for me — these women found the perfect silhouette for their bodies, the perfect cut of suits and dresses, the perfect hairstyle. Their choices made them more beautiful rather than distracting from their beauty.”

A suit has been considered a traditionally masculine garment, and although there is undoubtedly a market for beautifully tailored suits for women now, rocking a suit can still feel a little rebellious and a way to challenge outdated ideas of masculinity and feminity. This would not be the first time Bey surprised us, and her whisky brand, SirDavis (a business venture few expected), has been getting attention. “I also like introducing whiskey to people who don’t know they love it yet. I think a lot more women would love it if they tasted it, and if they were really spoken to by the whiskey world,” she said in an interview with GQ in October 2024. “Whiskey isn’t just for old men in smoky bars; it’s for anyone who appreciates depth, complexity, and a bit of mystery.”

