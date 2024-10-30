‘You are one of our national treasures’: Beyoncé stuns in a black blazer dress as she pays tribute to trippy-as-ever Willie Nelson

In a move no one really saw coming, Beyoncé showed the world that she could push boundaries and break into new music genres with her country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter (which was released in 2024) — although there are many good arguments for why she has always been country, even if her fan base didn’t realize it at the time. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer surprised fans this week by dedicating an Instagram post to country music legend and fellow Texan, Willie Nelson.

The singer shared a collection of photos of herself and Nelson for her 314 million followers to see. It is not every day Beyoncé makes an appreciation post, and, unsurprisingly, her fans took note. Among the pictures was a photo of her wearing a stunning black blazer and a fitted mini skirt, which she paired with black stockings (the singer has long been celebrated for her style choices). Nelson, who posed beside Bey, was wearing a trippy, bold-colored T-shirt as part of the “For a Brighter Tomorrow” Harris-Walz campaign and a red bandana to keep his long braided hair in place. Both musicians attended Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally, where the photos appear to have been taken.

Beyoncé praises Willie Nelson for being a living legend

Beyoncé also posted a throwback photo from a 2004 interview with Texas Monthly. She posed for the cover in a Willie Nelson T-shirt (so you know, she’s been a fan for decades). Queen Bey praised Nelson with her caption and thanked him for his kindness. “The Great Willie! You are the coolest! I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are,” she wrote. “Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1.”

Bey thanked Nelson for his kindness, dating back to when she was part of the girl group Destiny’s Child. “And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!” she added. “You are one of our national treasures. Sending my love to you.”

Beyoncé still has a legion of loyal fans, but she has been taking some heat in recent weeks after the allegations that Jaguar White made about her and her husband, Jay Z, during an interview with British journalist and television host Piers Morgan. However, the comments on this post appear to have a more positive tone. “This ain’t her first time at the rodeo. She been country,” a comment reads. “One thing about my girl, she will honor & show so much grace to the Greats! Real for sure recognizes real,” another fan shared.

People have also acknowledged that Bey appears to have no one to control what she posts and that she will do what she wants. “One thing Beyoncé is going to do is show love to the way makers. Willie Nelson is 91 years young and still giving us protest music with his guitar,” a comment reads. “It’s crazy how there’s no such thing as an algorithm to Beyoncé lol. This lady can post whenever she wants and engagement be through the roof,” another person weighed in.

At 91, Nelson continues to make music and push for causes close to his heart. He is supporting Kamala Harris in the upcoming election and shared a little bit about his reasons for doing so, including his desire for the legalization of recreational marijuana. “There are so many good people in prison right now just for having something on them. That ain’t right,” Nelson said, per NBC News. “These folks need to be out of there.”

